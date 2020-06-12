MORRISTOWN — Walters State Community College has named 463 students to the Dean’s List for finishing the semester with a 3.5-3.99 grade point average while carrying at least 12 semester hours. Students from the coverage area of The Rogersville Review and The Hancock Co. Eagle include:
Grainger County: From Bean Station Laran Sadie Rose Bowers, Hope Elizabeth Coffey, McKenzie Nikole Holt, Charlsie Marie Hubbard, Sydney Nicole McCubbins, Shantelle Denise Solomon, Madisyn Ariel Stanley, Katherine Jane Stidham and Kobe Scott Alan Williams.
Greene County: From From Bulls Gap, Molly Corinne Hodges. From Mosheim, Sofia Anette Furches and Dalton Lynn Ramsey.
Hancock County: Katie Renea Nichols of Kyles Ford. Walton Ray Collins, David Cameron Dawson and Bailey LeeAnn Hopkins of Sneedville.
Hawkins County: Courtney Nicole Hagelgans of Bulls Gap. Aubrey Briana Cobb, Laree V. McMurray and Austin T, West, all of Church Hill. Kortney Diane Lawson of Eidson. Elizabeth Marianna Gooslin and Allie Elizabeth Irwin of Mooresburg. From Rogersville, Patrick Ryan Burton, Kennedy Elizabeth Cowan, Kaylee Elexis Gray, Connor Seth Helton, Zachary Hunter Helton, Grace A. Henard, Chad Jarnigan, John Douglas Jenkins, Adrian Cole Lawson, Matthew Hunter Marecic, Amanda L. McConnell, James Peter McIntier, Jacey D. Moncier, Logan M. O’Handley, Hunter Everette Richards, Gabriel M. Stowe, Kendyl Alexandria Wilson, Mitchell Kyle Young. Andrew Alonte Villa from Surgoinsville.
Sullivan County: Jodi Lee Baker and Briana McKenzie of Kingsport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.