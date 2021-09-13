The town of Rogersville abounds with heritage assets.
What it lacks is that central focal point—the destination—where visitors can hear the stories and learn of the places and then spend a day or two exploring Rogersville and Hawkins County.
The Clay-Kenner House could be that focal point for local heritage tourism. It is perfectly located between the town center, and next door to the library on Main (that just happens to have a fabulous genealogy section). It would make a wonderful Visitor’s Center. The entire neighborhood is listed on the National Historic Register.
The stuff of which books are written and movies made, this beautiful home has set empty and silent for years. It was built circa 1845 for John A. McKinney, a prominent attorney in Rogersville.
In 1861 John G. Bynum and his wife Nancy Bradley Phipps Bynum, who lived in the house then, were among the county’s wealthiest families of the late antebellum era.
In 1862 Mr. Bynum was unfortunately gunned down by John D. Riley in front of the Bank of Tennessee, now the Masonic Lodge. The two had earlier engaged in some sort of disagreements and neither of them forgot.
Bynum did manage to discharge his pistol and wound Riley in the leg before he expired. Riley was never charged and lived to serve with distinction in the Civil War.
Three years later the widow Nancy Bynum married another prominent individual, Captain Henry Boyle Clay, a grandson of Henry Clay, the famous antebellum U.S. Senator from Kentucky.
Henry and Nancy continued to live at the Clay-Kenner House for decades after the war. In the 1870s they updated and expanded the dwelling.
The Historic American Building Survey report notes that “the rear servant’s quarters were added, as were the smokehouse, the second story porch on the ell, and walnut interior doors in the ell with frosted glass.
The front second story center window was converted to a door and a small balustrade was added. The brick was painted, the interior stairway in the ell was removed.” The Clays called the property “The Elms.”
This turn-of-the-century description from the Knoxville Journal & Tribune notes its Victorian grandeur: The house, a large massive brick, its walls ivy-grown, was built in the colonial style, and was furnished — a rare thing in that day — with water pipes, supplied from a stone reservoir in the rear of the gardens.
The spacious grounds, bounded by a rock wall, are intersected by broad graveled walks, and shadowed by stately trees.
At Capt. Clay’s death a family legend emerged. On the evening before he passed several people related seeing and hearing a black riderless horse pawing and neighing somewhere out on the grounds.
The next morning Capt. Clay was dead. Tradition says the black horse was a premonition of death for many of the Clays. Through the years many people swore they either heard or saw the phantom black horse.
The last sighting was 1957 at the death of Mary Clay-Kenner. She was the last Clay to live in the house.
Wendy Jacobs is directly descended from Capt. Thomas Amis, who was among Rogersville’s first European settlers. She and her husband Jake own the Amis historical site and Amis Mill Eatery near Rogersville. You can email her at wendypj@youngminds.com.