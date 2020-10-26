Theodore R. Markham Jr. "Teddy," age 64, went home to be with the Lord on October 21, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Theodore R. and Ruth Markham; and his dog, Moose.
He is survived by his fiancé, Lesa Noe; children, Ben Markham, Telia and Kraig Otto, Haley and Brett Martin, and Dylan Noe; grandchildren, Savannah Markham, Paisley Markham, Miliana Markham, Margaux Markham, Zaley Otto, Koen Otto, Lily Otto and Levi Otto; Roger Markham, Jerry Markham (Joan) and Kelly Markham (Linda) ; many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends on Saturday, October 24 from 12-2 pm at Tunnell Hill Missionary Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life followed at 2 p.m. with Pastor Rip Noble officiating. Graveside service followed at Tunnell Hill Cemetery with Rev. Ray Mullins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Camp Hope 4163 Hwy 11W Rogersville, TN 37857
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com