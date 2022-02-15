A Rogersville woman accused of nearly striking roadside workers during a high speed chase last week is facing charges including felony evading arrest and four counts of felony reckless endangerment.
Around 2:15 p.m. Thursday HCSO Deputy Casey Carter reportedly observed a gray Chevy Impala with a broken tail light cover on Miller Bluff Road near Surgoinsville.
Carter stated in his report that as he caught up to the vehicle he observed the driver, later identified as Breanna Abigail Derrick, negotiating curves using the whole road at a high rate of speed.
When Carter attempted a traffic stop the vehicle allegedly accelerated, turned onto Longs Bend Road, and reached 65-70 mph in a 30 mph zone.
“The vehicle entered a marked work zone occupied by Holston Electric and a tree company working in the oncoming lane with flaggers in the roadway,” Carter said. “The vehicle did not slow down and came extremely close to (four) workers.”
As the Derrick was attempting to negotiate a right turn near the Honeycutt Road intersection she lost control of the vehicle and wrecked into the ditch line.
Derrick, 31, 170 Honeycutt Road, Rogersville, reportedly attempted to flee on foot into a thorn patch but couldn’t cross due to a barbed wire fence.
Upon being arrested Derrick stated she fled because she had a child support warrant pending.
A marijuana “roach” and marijuana grinder with marijuana residue were located in the vehicle along with a pipe.
Aside from felony evading arrest and four counts of felony reckless endangerment she was charged with driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance and light law violation.
She was being held with no bond set pending arraignment in Hawkins County Sessions Court Monday morning.