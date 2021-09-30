While our academic data from 2021 state testing clearly shows proficiency gaps, we more than held our own, and in most cases demonstrated tremendous growth in spite of irregular instructional settings.
For context, Tennessee measures school systems using two criteria.
They look at how many students are able to demonstrate proficiency as measured against standards taught throughout the school year (academic proficiency), and how students grow during the course of the year (annual growth.)
Academic proficiency scores
We knew students would demonstrate abnormal academic gains this year. If you recall, in March of 2020, Governor Lee recommended we close all schools.
Hawkins County and all remaining systems who were still in operation at the time did just that. We closed our schools to all in-person learning to end the 2019-20 school year. This closure was abrupt and had lasting consequences on our students.
Fortunately, we planned for this potential weeks in advance and recommended all teachers within the system create at least three weeks’ worth of lessons they could print or send out digitally to all students. Most teachers at the time of the closure actually had six weeks’ worth of plans and resources ready to provide and continued to develop lessons throughout the closure.
Consider the following, Kindergarten students at this time of the March closure were ending their third quarter of school. Kindergarteners typically end the year writing simple sentences, identifying and reading site words, sounding out multi-syllable words, and in most cases, are on their way to independently reading simple texts.
A bulk of their development, for most kindergarten students, occurs in the last nine weeks of school. Fast forward two school years. These kindergarten students are now in second grade. Even with summer school, gaps in their foundational learning are still prevalent.
Understanding these potential gaps across the board, we have done several things. HCS instituted its first system-wide summer school. We held summer school for Kindergarten through eighth grades and facilitated multiple rounds of credit recovery opportunities for those in high school.
Our summer programs hosted students from throughout the County in seven schools during the first four weeks of the summer. We had over 600 students enroll. We provided high-impact and condensed lessons in Reading/Language Arts and Math, the two largest areas of academic need.
This school year, we instituted 4.5 week assessments and instructional planning worked into each quarter of the school year. Now, each teacher, Kindergarten through eighth grade, can see gaps in standards taught and adjust his or her teaching and intervention schedules to tackle these needs proactively.
Each quarter, we will dismiss students early one day and ask each teacher to analyze their classroom data and plan with colleagues to support the needs the data determines. Proactively monitoring student growth will help ensure we are adjusting to students’ needs in timely fashions throughout the school year.
Progress reports will communicate this same data to our community, the board, our parents and guardians, as well as our athletic coaches, ensuring that all stakeholders know where students stand academically. Teachers in grades nine through twelve will follow the same routine, but their timelines will differ due to end of course (EOC) testing and semester schedules.
Our Strategic Plan, rewritten last year, will closely align with system-wide needs and goals as determined by our formative (quarterly) and end of year assessment data. Each site will create annual plans, which will build upon successes and target areas of growth. These site plans support the system plan and will result in annual revisions to our Strategic Plan, making all goals across the school system unified and consistent in purpose.
All plans will seek to prepare students for their immediate academic success, future readiness, and ultimately provide them the skills necessary to be productive beyond the K-12 school system.
Growth data shows great promise
With the concerns surrounding academic gaps, we held out hope for increases in our growth data. The growth scores definitely showed that even through a pandemic, shortened 2019-20 school year and an extraordinary instructional environment last year, we still moved students forward academically.
Growth scores are assigned on a scale of 1 (lowest) and 5 (highest.) A score of 3, is considered the target designation, with students demonstrating average levels of growth over the course of one academic school year.
We are pleased with our composite growth score overall of 5 for Hawkins County as a whole. Breaking down this composite score, we see that our system-wide literacy score is a level 3, while our system-wide math score is a level 5.
More importantly, all schools that were previously designated “Targeted Improvement Schools” in 2019-20, exited this designation, meaning they demonstrated enough growth to come off the State’s listing. These schools were, Church Hill Intermediate, Hawkins Elementary, and Rogersville Middle School.
Moving forward, we feel our plans to target deficiencies in academic proficiencies realized through the pandemic will be diminished and ultimately erased.
In order to make this happen, we need continued support from parents and guardians. Please work with us in making sure your students come to school every day. Please communicate with your child’s school staff and most importantly, your child’s teacher. Ask questions, review the work sent home, read with your child, and support efforts to extend their learning beyond the school day.
Focusing on all academic needs
In education, we tend to dwell on students who may be falling behind. In Hawkins County, we have many students who are at or near grade level expectations.
Even more students currently “reside” directly under these designations. Students at or near grade level need to be challenged.
To this end, all small group and targeted instruction throughout Hawkins County will focus on all academic needs.
We will not singularly focus on those failing or falling behind, but will extend learning, support, and in some cases, will challenge students to do more.
We will not ever see large improvements unless we focus on all students’ needs.
Creative opportunities for our students
We are in discussions with several key groups regarding an opportunity to enhance our Career and Technical Education (CTE) offerings here in the County, with unique possibilities to collaborate with local industry and business owners, providing them with tomorrow’s workforce.
Test scores are one way we measure academic success. However, we are monitoring, adapting, and challenging norms in Hawkins County in order to stretch our student’s capabilities.
It is within the “struggle” that we grow. The strongest trees in nature have weathered the strongest winds, developing the deepest roots, the strongest trunks, and limbs that flex and refuse to break. We have been through trying times in education, but our staff, students, and community have stuck together.
Let us focus on building upon the resiliency we have all developed in order to move forward and tackle the issues in front of us. The students we serve each day depend upon the community coming together with Hawkins County Schools in support of their success.
Hawkins County 2021 Test Data Overview
Overall (all tested subjects combined):
HCS: 24.2% on track or mastered
State: 27.8% on track or mastered
Region: 21.12% on track or mastered
HCS 2018: 30.4%
HCS 2019: 31.4%
ELA Overall:
HCS: 26.7% on track or mastered
State: 29.8% on track or mastered
Region: 22.96% on track or mastered
HCS 2018: 31.1%
HCS 2019: 31.8%
Math Overall:
HCS: 21.9% on track or mastered
State: 25.9% on track or mastered
Region: 19.4% on track or mastered
HCS 2018: 28.8%
HCS 2019: 30.4%
Social Studies Overall:
HCS: 29% on track or mastered
State: 36.7% on track or mastered
Region: 29.08% on track or mastered
HCS 2018: 34.7%
HCS 2019: 30.2%
Science Overall:
HCS: 37.1% on track or mastered
State: 38.3% on track or mastered
Region: 31.76% on track or mastered
Growth (how much the student grew over the course of a year)
HCS Composite TVAAS Growth: 5
HCS System Wide Literacy: 3
HCS System Wide Numeracy: 5