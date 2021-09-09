The scheduled Wednesday, Sept. 8, meeting of the Hawkins County Commission’s Personnel Committee was canceled due to lack of a quorum, leaving several issues unresolved.
The meeting had been set for 8:30 a.m. in the conference room at County Mayor’s Office, but committee chairman Larry Clonce announced about 8:40 a.m. that it was being canceled after only he and Commissioner Mike Herrell showed up by the scheduled meeting time.
A new meeting time and date hadn’t been decided as of Wednesday morning.
The Personnel Committee had been scheduled to review the Recovery Court Coordinator and General Sessions Assistant Office Manager positions at the request General Sessions Judge Todd Ross.
Judge Ross arrived after the meeting was canceled and told those still present, including County Mayor Jim Lee, that the current Recovery County Coordinator is leaving and he needs to hire a replacement soon.
Ross founded Hawkins County’s Recovery Court shortly after he was elected in 2012 as a program to give non-violent drug offenders an opportunity to receive addiction treatment rather than go to jail. The coordinator position is funded by a state grant.
In other business, the committee had been scheduled to review the rules of order for the County Commission and county government pay scales.