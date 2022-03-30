A homeless man who was reportedly found by police laying in a Rogersville parking lot naked from the waist down Friday morning was charged with indecent exposure and public intoxication.
Rogersville Police Department Officer Wesley Seals stated in his report that around 7 a.m. Friday a concerned citizen reported a naked male laying near the roadway in the area of Armstrong Road and Maple Street.
“While in the area I observed who i know to be Steven Lawson laying in the Gods Blueprint parking lot naked from the waist down showing his genitals,” Seals stated. “As I approached Steve he had his knees to his chest talking to himself, exposing his anus and scrotum to the public. When contact was made I instructed Steve to put his pants back on, which he did.”
Seals noted that it was 35 degrees outside at the time. He asked Lawson why his pants were off, but Lawson didn’t have an explanation.
Seals reported that Lawson appeared to be under the influence of some type of stimulant drug.
“Steve couldn’t stand still, had dilated pupils, and was in a paranoia state of mind,” Seals added.
Lawson, 50, was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment in Sessions Court Monday morning.