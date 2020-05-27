Church Hill 2020-2021 budget projected to have $718,000 surplus

So far, it looks like the city of Church Hill made it through the COVID-19 pandemic still financially in one piece and with money to spare.
At the May 19 BMA meeting, the board approved the 2020-2021 city budget, which is projected to end with a $718,000 surplus.
“We’ve had a fantastic year,” City Mayor Dennis Deal told the board. “It looks like we’re finishing up with a $718,000 surplus. We’ve really tried to stay focused and really watch people’s money, and that’s a great thing. If that stays true, we’ll end up with an unassigned fund balance of $4 million. That’s pretty good for a city. We try to be good stewards of the tax payers’ money. That’s what we’re here for.”
Breaking down the budget
“We got our requests from our departments at about $175,000, and we were able to do that,” Deal noted. “We had about $60,000 we donated to outside organizations in this budget. That’s a huge number for this city. Besides all of that, we’ve still got $1.6 million appropriated for the park at Holliston Mills. That’s not even our fund balance—that’s set aside.”
In addition to money for the new park planned for Holliston Mills Road, this budget also includes the improvements at Derrick Park that are already in the works. Other than those, the budget includes no major capital outlay projects or equipment purchases.
It also includes an 8% increase on employee health insurance and a 50-cent per hour pay raise for all city employees across-the-board.
“We were also able to upgrade and bring some people up who were on the lower end of the pay scale and give them a little bit more money—which is fantastic,” Deal said.
He also reminded the board that the city is still searching for a bucket truck to purchase. The city is also looking to hire another worker for the Parks and Recreation Department and the Sewer Department.
“Right now, as long as we’re under the scenario we’re in (with COVID-19), that’s probably not going to happen,” he said of the new hires. “With those three things, we might have to amend the budget a little bit, but, other than that, we’re pretty good to go.”
He went on to add that the 2020-2021 sewer budget, which is separate from that of the city, is projected to end with a $177,000 surplus.
“I think that was one of the best budget meetings we’ve had yet,” added Alderman Linda Miller. “It went so smoothly.”
“As long as I’ve been Mayor, that was the best budget workshop we’ve had,” Deal added. “We’re proud of that.”
Ending the year on a positive note
The 2019-2020 fiscal year is also projected to end with an undesignated fund balance of $3.44 million.
City Recorder Josh Russell has said in published reports that 2019-20 budget planned for $5.336 million in expenditures, but the city is expected to spend only $2.675 million, which leaves a $2.661 million surplus.
“That includes the $1.6 million that’s set aside for the Holliston Park project, which will carry over to next year’s budget,” Russell told the Times News Wednesday. “So, in reality, it’s only about $1.061 million that we’re ending the current fiscal year in the black.”
He also noted that the city purposefully has kept capital projects on hold lately due to COVID-19, which has kept their expenditures low.
“I’ve said this many times, and I’ll say it again: the city of Church Hill has really been blessed by the good Lord,” Deal told the board. “It’s not me, and it’s not the board. He has blessed this city, and I just want to thank Him for that.”
