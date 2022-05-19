“There’s really no place like Camp Hope,” former intern Kerri Jones told the Review Saturday evening as she reflected on her work with the camp over the years. “The summers I worked here have been the best of my life. It’s so nice to see how God has moved and changed so many lives–not only through the campers, but also for us as interns.”
Jones was among a group of counselors, administrators and campers–both past and present–who gathered last Saturday at Camp Hope in New Canton to celebrate 10 years of ministry. Some event participants have been involved with Camp Hope in some fashion for the entire decade of its existence. Others had since moved away from the area but made a special trek back to celebrate the reunion.
“We invited anyone who has ever been a part of Camp Hope at any point in time,” said Hope Community Church of Rogersville’s Pastor Chris Bishop. “There are even people on this camp today who were here in the very beginning. Kids we have known from day one, who we have watched grow into adults.”
Even local businesses that have contributed time or money to the camp were invited. Bishop said he wasn’t sure exactly how many people showed up for the event, but he estimated it was in the hundreds.
Bishop said he and Camp Hope staff wanted to make sure and do something special to mark the first decade of the camp’s operation.
“When you make it a decade at anything, you’ve really done something,” he said. “We wanted to make this something special and extraordinary and mark the time, where we have been, and look towards where we are going.”
He added, “We wanted to give people a chance to get together and remember. Also, if they brought someone who has come for the first time, we want them to see what this place is about, to hear stories and see stories.”
“This reunion is really a testament to what Camp Hope is, what God has done and the amount of work people have put in throughout the last 10 years,” Jones said.
“Honoring people who have served”
Camp Director Kraig Otto and wife Telia were the main organizers behind the 10 year reunion.
“We wanted to honor the people who have served here over the years,” Kraig Otto said.
The Ottos hoped to take visitors on a trip down memory lane, so they decorated a large bulletin board with photos and memorabilia from each year the camp has been operational.
“It means quite a bit to see this come to fruition,” he said. “It takes a lot of people to do what we do here. To see all the people who have worked on this in the past or are working now get together and celebrate has been good.”
Voices of Camp Hope
Both Sharon Smith and Zachary Dillard actually served as counselors at the very first camp back in 2012.
“If anyone ever had a part in it, we wanted them here at this reunion,” Smith said. “Some of these people I hadn’t seen in five years or more, but it’s good to have them back. It feels like a big family. It is really life-changing. You can see that in the fact that people who might have only worked here for one or two years are here today.”
Dillard told the Review that work as a counselor was always both rewarding and fun.
“It felt like I was just playing along with the kids,” he said. “I got to run around and do all the activities with them, be more of a kid myself and bond with them that way.”
Dillard reminisced about leading students down the river on float trips and manning the zip line, but he said some of the most rewarding experiences came when camp counselors could bond with their students over evening conversations.
“I always liked, at the end of the day, just sitting around and talking with the kids,” he said. “All of the activities were done, we had our final message, and we would say, ‘alright, what do you want to talk about?’”
DJ Craig also began serving as a camp counselor in some of its earliest years.
“I always appreciated how surprisingly deep some of the conversations with the students would get,” he said. “We always tried to help them talk through their home lives and how bad some of them were. The camp was the only place where they felt loved or cared for. I always tried to be that older brother figure for them.”
Eventually, Smith moved to Knoxville to attend college, Dillard’s work schedule made regular camp involvement difficult, and Craig traveled with the military, but all three always managed to stay connected to Camp Hope in some way.
Smith added with a laugh, “When you sleep in cabins with people for a week, you get really close.”
“With the lack of sleep, the heat and all the activities in a week of camp, we really do feel like family,” said Kerri Jones, who began as a camp intern in 2016 and has been involved in some capacity ever since. “These are lifelong friends that I know, even if I don’t talk to them or haven’t seen them in a while, we can catch right back up where we left off.”
Smith remembered that she always came away from a summer as a camp counselor having learned something new.
“The lessons would be geared towards whatever age group we were working with, but even with the younger kids we would teach, those lessons would still be huge for me,” she said. “When you can take things away and make it more quiet, it opens you up to discover what love really is. There is definitely a lot of that here–that is obvious because Jesus is here.”
“Starting from nothing”
“This was nothing,” Bishop said of the land where Camp Hope currently sits. “When we first started, it was just ground, trees and vines.”
Half of the Camp Hope property was given to the church as a gift, but Bishop said the church initially just held on to it and said, “we’ll wait and see what happens.”
A few years later, the church was approached about opening a camp at a different location. Though this didn’t work out, Bishop said the idea of a free camp for Hawkins County’s children stuck in the minds of Hope Community Church officials, particularly Senior Pastor Rick Noble.
“At our first camp in 2012, we actually cut a spot out in the field, brought a trailer in here, and made a make-shift stage,” Bishop said.
They later purchased the second half of what is now the camp property, and volunteers from around the county came together over time to help construct the camp as it is today.
“The amazing thing is that we don’t owe anything on this camp,” Bishop said. “We received everything from donations, to offerings, to donated time and labor. This was built by people who had a dream to see something special happen and made it happen.”
He noted that church officials knew from the very beginning that they wanted the camp to be free to participating children.
“We understand that there are financial challenges in our area,” he said. “We felt like, if this was going to be what it needed to be, it should be free.”
He added, reflecting on his time with the camp, “To start there, and now to see this at the 10-year point, I think ‘my goodness, all the things God did to bring this to pass is unbelievable.’ To think we’ve done this for 10 years is exciting, humbling, and, in no small part, it is emotional.”
Looking to the future
Now, around 800 students attend Camp Hope events each year between the summer and day camps now provided. The camp has only missed one season in its decade of existence, as the COVID-19 pandemic put things on hold for 2020.
Camp Hope’s 20220 Summer season is now open, and Bishop noted that registration fills up very quickly. They are also planning to open a corn maze for the entire community this fall.
For more information or to get involved, visit the Camp Hope’s Facebook page or camphopetn.com.