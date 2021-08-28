The Hawkins County Rescue Squad won’t be required to disclose this year’s insurance revenue figures to the County Commission’s Budget Committee before receiving its $60,000 county contribution this fiscal year.
The commission was asked Monday to approve a housekeeping budget amendment showing the $11,000 contribution increases that were approved last month in the 2021-22 county budget to the Hawkins County and Church Hill rescue squads, as well Hawkins County EMS.
These increases put the rescue squad annual contributions at $60,000 each, and Hawkins County EMS at $71,000.
A lengthy debate resulted after Budget Committee chairman Mike Herrell made a motion requiring HCRS to disclose all revenue it has received by filing invoices to liability insurance providers.
One of the biggest services both rescue squads provide is responding to vehicular crashes and extricating victims.
At the beginning of 2021 the HCRS announced it would begin sending an invoice to the insurance provider of vehicle owners for various rescue services it provides during a call.
All Hawkins County non-profit agencies are required to submit their budget information, including other revenue sources, in order to be eligible for their annual county contribution.
Herrell’s motion stated that the HCRS wouldn’t receive its 2021-22 contribution until paperwork disclosing that insurance revenue was submitted to the Budget Committee.
“That should have been turned in when they turned in a budget, and it wasn’t,” Herrell said. “We got (non-profit contribution recipients’) budgets when we did our budget, and this information was not turned in with their budget.”
Commissioner Valarie Goins questioned whether the commission could withhold contribution funds it has already approved, and why this this was necessary at this time.
Goins also asked if this information as requested from all applicable agencies.
Hawkins County EMS director Jason Murrell told the commission they turn in an insurance revenue estimate with their overall budget to the county commission every year.
HCRS board chairman Eddie Williams told the commission they didn’t include their insurance revenue figure on this year’s budget disclosure because this was the first year they collected insurance funds and they didn’t have any numbers to submit.
Williams noted however, that in this first year so far the HCRS has collected approximately $12,000 in insurance claims. The plan was for HCRS to disclose that revenue in the paperwork submitted to the county next year.
“No individual gets a bill,” Williams said. “If the insurance don’t pay it, or they don’t have insurance, we don’t get anything. It’s similar to if they need a tow truck. That would be on their insurance. The tow truck company files with the insurance.”
Williams added, “I’m interested in why he needs to know now.”
Herrell: “You’re receiving taxpayers’ money.”
Williams: “OK. Whatever. … It just seems interesting. It passed 21-0, and all of a sudden this blows up. This is some kind of big deal.”
Commissioner Hannah Winegar said it doesn’t make any difference how much insurance revenue HCRS receives, the county is still going to provide the funding.
“Obviously we’re not talking about a whole lot of money,” Winegar said. “For me personally, even if they come back and told me that money was $100,000 I’d still give them this money. We’ve watched them work, and I think (Commissioner) Tom Kern opened up this meeting congratulating and thanking all the response people to the Volunteer hoax — the sheriff office, rescue agencies. If you watched them work that day you realize they’re worth quite a bit more.”
Herrell’s motion failed by a vote of 6-10 with three abstention. Commissioners who voted in favor of the motion included George Bridwell, Raymond Jessee, Danny Alvis, Dawson Fields, Charlie Thacker, and Herrell.
The original budget amendment was then approved 18-0 with one abstention.