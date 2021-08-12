CHURCH HILL — A Kingsport teen accused in the 2020 shooting death of her boyfriend in Church Hill was served Monday with a sealed indictment warrant on one count of reckless homicide.
Chandler Rebecca Smith, 19, 3613 Rockwood Place, Kingsport, had been wanted since being named in an April 19 Hawkins County Grand Jury sealed indictment.
The Church Hill Police Department reported that in the early morning hours of July 22, 2020 officers responded to a 911 call at 212 Jefferson Ave., where 20-year-old Kenneth Clay Carr was found in a bedroom with a single gunshot wound to the head.
When police arrived other members of the household were attempting to give Carr medical assistance, and he was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center where he later died.
CHPD detective Kevin Grigsby stated in his report that Smith was identified as Carr’s girlfriend.
Smith told police that she accidentally shot Carr with a handgun that was in the room, and that she thought the handgun was unloaded, Grigsby added.
A handgun was recovered at the residence during the investigation.
Grigsby further stated that there was no signs of domestic violence observed during the investigation.
All evidence was turned over to the Attorney General’s office which made a Grand Jury presentment in April.
As of Wednesday evening Smith remained held in the Hawkins County Jail on $20,000 and pending arraignment in Criminal Court on Aug. 31.
Reckless homicide is a Class D felony punishable by 2-4 years if convicted.