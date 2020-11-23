Thanksgiving comes to Hancock County early, Saturday when Thanksgiving meals were distributed to 450 families at the High School in Sneedville. This annual Thanksgiving distribution is through a partnership with the Rescue Squad, sheriff’s department, elected officials, Jubilee Project and Of One Accord Ministry.
The annual opportunity is made possible through a venture with WCQR Christian Radio Station in Gray Tn raising the money which in turn is passed to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tn to purchase and make up the Thanksgiving boxes. Each year, their goal is to provide 5,000 boxes to the eight counties of East Tennessee.
Since People Loving People provide delivered meals to any resident in Hawkins County desiring Thanksgiving for their families, Of One Accord Ministry ask that these Second Harvest Boxes that might have been directed towards Hawkins County be re-directed into Hancock County where a greater degree of need is seen.
While the distribution doesn’t begin until 10 a.m., cars and trucks begin lining up at the New High School early in the morning, two abreast before 7 a.m.
With 20-30 volunteers, all 450 families can be served in just about an hour, loading four cars at a time.
County residents as well as those on hand Saturday to distribute or direct traffic, say Thank You to both WCQR and Second Harvest who made this distribution possible again this year.