The Hawkins County Commission voted last week to accept two of three Tennessee Department of Aeronautics grants that would pay for improvements needed to bring the Hawkins County Airport into state compliance.
The third grant was presented as an out-of-order resolution during the Aug. 23 commission meeting, which requires a unanimous approval by the commission to be added to the agenda.
Commissioner Danny Alvis, who has a long history of opposing anything to do with the airport, voted against considering the out-of-order resolution, as did Commissioner George Bridwell.
County facilities manager Sarah Davis told the Review last week that the third grant resolution will be on the agenda for the commission’s Sept. 27 agenda.
All three grants are 100 percent paid by the state with federal pass through funding, totaling more than $200,000.
The first grant that was approved by the commission during its Aug. 23 meeting was for $99,800 for the design of the MIRL (Medium Intensity Runway Lights) and PAPI (Precision Approach Path Indicators) runway and airfield lighting system.
The second grant that was approved by the commission was for $9,000 to pay for unspecified airport operations.
Both of those grants were approved 18-1 with Alvis casting the only no vote.
The third grant resolution, which was blocked by Alvis and Bridwell, was for $94,000 with no local match to pay for the design of a new runway taxiway and apron.
Alvis immediately expressed opposition the the out-of-order resolution when it was presented.
“It’s another $99,000 for that endless money pit at the airport,” Alvis said. “We just approved $108,000, and I will not support the out-of-order.”
“This is no county money,” said Commissioner Nancy Barker. “We’re not spending county money.”
“My vote is no,” Alvis replied.
The lighting and runway projects were recommended by the Tennessee Division of Aeronautics to bring the airport into compliance with current safety regulations.
Budget Committee chairman Mike Herrell told the Review after the Aug. 23 meeting that there was a deadline accept that third grant which would expire before the commission meets again on Sept. 27.
If the state mandated the taxiway and apron project, and the commisision fails to accept the 100 percent grant, that expenditure would fall on the taxpayers, Herrell noted.
Davis told the Review later in the week, however, that she had received permission from the Division of Aeronautics to extend the deadline beyond the commission’s Sept. 27 meeting.
“It potentially jeopardized the grant for us, but thank goodness it wasn’t,” Davis said. “That would have been (almost) $100,000 that we’d have to pay, when it was actually going to cost us nothing. It could have been a possibility, but after we talked to Tennessee Aeronautics and Audit, we can put the grant on the September agenda”
Davis added, “We went ahead with the out-of-order resolution because we felt that no one would shoot it down because it was 100 percent with no local match. The Budget Committee and the Airport Committee had agreed to proceed with the lighting and the runway approach reconstruction. In order to do those things you have to have a design. That’s what this grant was for — to pay for the design. We thought it would fly, but it didn’t so we’re just going to put it on the September agenda.”