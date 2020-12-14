“We’re not all guilty”

Though it appeared at the end of November that Hawkins County’s HAZMAT team might cease operations due to a lack of funding, the county’s Public Safety Committee announced last week that this issue has been resolved.
However, the root of this issue has created several rifts between various county-funded non-profit organizations and County Mayor Jim Lee.
Hawkins County Emergency Response Team (HAZMAT organization) Chief Tony Robinson announced on Nov. 28 that his organization had not received their allotted funding from Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee.
This includes a $19,600 contribution, as well as a one-time-only $1,500 bonus. All county fire departments were awarded that same $19,600 by the County Commission in August plus a one-time $6,500 bonus.
The reason the funding was withheld: HCERT was one of only a few county agencies that had not met County Mayor Jim Lee’s request for all county-funded nonprofits to turn over financial records.
Though now most of the county-funded non-profit organizations have turned over the requested records, former County Commissioner and Stanley Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Stacy Vaughan asked whether or not Lee has a legal basis upon which to withhold funding.
“I guess I owe the Mayor an apology”
This issue was a main talking point at the Dec. 10 Public Safety Meeting, when Dawson Fields noted that he has received several phone calls from various public safety entities who had not received their contribution. This included HAZMAT as well as several fire departments.
Vaughan addressed the committee and also explained that his opinion on handing over his agency’s bank statements has changed since this issue began.
“A few months ago, I stood out in the hall here (at the courthouse) with the County Mayor and made the comment, ‘you would only want our bank statements if you think we’re lying,’ because we turn our budgets in to the mayor’s office and state every year,” Vaughan said.
However, he said he didn’t know “what was going on” when he made that comment.
“I guess I owe the Mayor an apology because he knew something was going on and I didn’t,” Vaughan said. “With what’s been going on in the last few months, I 100% know why he would want to look at it.”
Vaughan was referring to the fact that Carla Dykes, who was the Treasurer and Secretary for both the Hawkins County Fireman’s Association and the Church Hill Rescue Squad is accused of potentially stealing funds from both organizations.
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this situation.
Hawkins County actually has four nonprofit organizations that are being investigated by the state Comptroller of the Treasury.
The Comptroller’s office released its completed report on Clinch Valley Volunteer Fire Department (CVVFD) in September—the first of the four investigative reports to be released— and noted that they had over $2,500 in undocumented gas purchases. The Comptroller also identified seven deficiencies in internal control and compliance that allowed undocumented purchases to take place.
Hawkins County’s 911 Central Dispatch office is also being investigated by the state comptroller for unrelated reasons.
However, Vaughan noted that not all public safety agencies are guilty of misusing funds.
“I kind of feel like we’re all getting thrown in a pile of being guilty until we prove ourselves innocent,” he said. “I work with some great people who dedicate a lot of time and wouldn’t take a dollar from nobody for nothing. We just want to do what’s right for the county.”
“…is he able to withhold funding?”
However, Vaughan told the committee that, according to his own research into the Tennessee Codes Annotated (TCA Codes), he wasn’t sure if the Mayor was legally able to withhold funding whether or not an agency has complied with his mandate.
“From everything I can find, I can find some TCA regarding the Mayor having the right to audit county offices and anybody that receives tax dollars from the county for operation,” he said. “The county legislative body dictates where the money goes when you approve your budget and your appropriations for nonprofits,” he said. “But, I can’t find any law in the TCA that gives the mayor the authority to withhold funding.”
He also held up Stanley Valley’s bank statements and noted that he was planning to turn them over to Lee after the meeting.
“Basically, if you don’t turn it over, it’s going to look like, and I would assume, a non-profit might be guilty of something,” he said.
He noted that many other fire departments had reached out to him noting that they were delayed in receiving their appropriated funds, even after they had turned in their information. He also asked the committee to do some research and see if Lee is legally able to withhold funding from entities that do not turn over their financial information.
“I don’t think he can hold their donation ransom,” Vaughan added.
Fields noted that he recently spoke with County Attorney Jim Phillips, who Fields said “agreed with Vaughan.”
“I was told by the County Attorney that, once we as a legislative body approve to give, he (Lee), has to give,” Fields said. “But he did say, if nobody’s got anything to hide, go ahead and show it…but the money has to be given once we approve to give it. He can’t hold it ransom.”
Vaughan suggested that the Commission pass a resolution that adds a new requirement for nonprofits and asks each agency to turn in the last year’s bank statements alongside the budget reports they are already required to turn in annually.
Background
When the aforementioned report on Clinch Valley VFD was released, Lee announced that he will be requiring all nonprofits that receive funding from the county to turn over financial records, including bank statements dating back three years.
“While this may not be a popular decision, I feel like it is my duty as the chief financial officer to see that the tax payers’ money is being used wisely,” Lee said at the time. “An organization that operates efficiently can do more with the same contribution than one that operates inefficiently. We want our donations to count. That’s why it’s important to ask questions whenever we are asked to give and not vote based on personal political reasons. Some feel it is not the proper role of the government to bestow their forcibly taken taxes and in turn gift it to charities.”
Robinson initially released a statement on Nov. 28 noting that HAZMAT only had enough money left in their bank account to operate until February.
However, Robinson later told the Review that he was acting on advice from a Commissioner when he chose not to turn over financial information.
“There was a county commissioner that told me not to give him (Lee) anything,” Robinson told the Review on Dec. 2. “He said he (Lee) wasn’t entitled to that. He also told Persia and Bulls Gap [Volunteer Fire Departments] not to submit it either. After looking for myself, the commissioner was wrong and so was I.”
Since Robinson turned over the requested information, HAZMAT is expected to receive their allotted contribution soon.