ROGERSVILLE — Roy Conner Ferrell, age 78, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home.
He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Roy was retired from TN Eastman Company after 33 years of service. He also owned and operated Ferrell's Paint Center and was an avid golfer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Lowe Ferrell; parents, John and Ethel Ferrell, brother, Hobert Ferrell; and sister, Frankie White.
He is survived by his son, Steve Ferrell; daughter, Kim (David) Brumit; grandson, David Solomon Brumit; brothers, J.C. (Mary) Ferrell and Miller (Rose) Ferrell; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Ray Mulliins and Rev. Glen Bradley officiating. A military graveside service will follow at McKinney Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.