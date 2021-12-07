On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, the West Virginia, a Colorado-class battleship was moored in 40 feet of water next to the USS Tennessee at Ford Island in Pearl Harbor.
The first two torpedoes struck the ship at 7:55 a.m., and the explosions began.
When the nearby USS Arizona exploded, huge chunks of steel rained down, but still the West Virginia’s gun crews fired on enemy aircraft.
More torpedoes ripped into the battleship and fires roared. The commanding officer, Capt. Mervyn S. Bennion, was mortally wounded. The West Virginia settled on the bottom and uninjured hands, including Mess Attendant Second Class Doris Miller, started hauling their wounded comrades up into higher parts of the ship. Miller, with no instruction, went on to man a machine gun and fire on incoming Japanese planes.
More than 100 enlisted men were killed as well as two officers, including Bennion. The West Virginia was burning, settling upright into the bottom of Pearl Harbor.
But she wasn’t lost.
The West Virginia was salvaged in stages. Divers patched holes in the hull. Cofferdams were erected to hold the ship as armaments and, unfortunately, the bodies of trapped sailors were removed.
She floated again on May 17, 1942, and moved to dry dock. The hull was made watertight again, guns and other equipment was repaired and the ship was cleaned and returned to a usable state. On April 30, the West Virginia sailed to Bremerton, Washington, for more repairs and outfitting.
In July 1944, more than two and a half years after the attack at Pearl Harbor, the West Virginia began sea trials at Puget Sound Navy Yard. The ship was upgraded with radar and fire control equipment and rearmed with 16-inch main guns.
The West Virginia took her revenge on Oct. 19, 1944, bombarding targets in Leyte, Philippines. She flew the same flag that was hoisted Dec. 7, 1941. On Oct. 25, the West Virginia, participated in the Battle of Suirgao Strait, firing 16 salvos from the main battery and sinking the Japanese battleship Yamashiro. The ship also took part in landings at Mindoro, Luzon, Iwo Jima and Okinawa.
West Virginia entered Tokyo Bay on Aug. 31, 1945, just two weeks after Japan’s surrender, and was moored just down from the USS Missouri as the surrender ceremony got under way.