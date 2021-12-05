A local course on Biblical Citizenship will begin Sunday January 9th and is open to residents in Hawkins County. The 8 week course offers a quick-start guide to the US Constitution, complete with an overview of all the Articles & Amendments through interactive training videos that are fast-paced 1 hr presentations.
Participants can learn how the Founders relied on their Biblical worldview to secure the blessings of liberty for America. It is an opportunity for participants to immerse themselves in encouraging historical facts & inspirational true stories of God’s providential hand over America that are not taught in public educational institutions today.
The classes are developed by Patriot Academy and will be moderated by Sheldon Livesay & Woody Boyd who are registered Constitutional Coaches with the Academy. These courses are supported by all major evangelical faith groups just like are found here in Hawkins County.
Livesay stated, that local Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger recently hosted a pastors luncheon here in Rogersville. She stated that, “if church members don’t begin running for office and taking a stand for righteousness, they will be responsible for robbing the upcoming generations from knowing the freedom that the founding fathers died to provide for all Americans.”
Livesay stated, “now more than ever, America is in need of solid Biblical citizens like our founding fathers. Christians have to balance being citizens in the Kingdom of God while being good citizens on earth. But like the founding fathers, that meant standing up and speaking up as well as being involved in public leadership roles and positions.” Livesay feels the Christians job is to restore Biblical values and liberty at the local level and beyond.”
The course teaches that being Biblical Citizens requires a clear understanding of Biblical principles and how to apply them in the world today. Through this class participants will be inspired & equipped to put their faith into action for such a time as this!
Classes start Sunday afternoon January 9th at 2:30 pm at Market Place Meeting Room and the series will extend 8 weeks through February 20th. The location is across from the Shepherd’s Center. Turn on Brownlow Street to access The Meeting Room, behind the Shepherd’s Boutique. Each video runs one hour.
The only cost is $20 which includes both a spiral bound workbook, digital workbook, and 8 in-person classes. Scholarships are available for participants that need them. Woody Boyd added in the interview that those interested needed to let one of the coaches know, in advance, if they will attend to reserve a place and have materials available. Interested residents may respond by sending an email to HawkinsPatriotsAcademy@gmail.com
Boyd invites those interested to come and learn together as a family of God and to invite local elected officials to attend.