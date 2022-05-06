Renovation projects at the Hawkins County Justice Center and Courthouse Annex are estimated to cost more than $2.7 million, and need to be done sooner rather than later according to county buildings manager Sarah Davis.
Davis told the county commission’s Public Buildings Committee last week that those two buildings are at the top of the county’s five year capital outlay plan priority list.
Both buildings need a new roof and HVAC replacement, and Davis said “major remodeling” is needed at the Courthouse Annex, which is connected to the Hawkins County Courthouse by a breezeway.
The Annex was originally built in 1841 and served as a general store. From 1941 until the early 1980s it operated as the Parks-Belk Department store. The building was later purchased by Hawkins County, and in 2000 a massive renovation was completed converting the building into county offices.
Today the Annex houses the County Clerk, Trustee, Register of Deeds, Property Assessor and Election Commission.
Davis told the Public Buildings committee that 20 years after the completion of that renovation the building is in serious need of attention.
“It needs a new roof,” she told commissioners. “I’ve had leaks this year in several different places. I was going to put new flooring down in the Election Commission office hallway, and water started seeping through the wall. The water started seeping under the floor. You could walk on the floor and water would come up. It wasn’t coming from above. It was coming from the flat roof that’s beside of it.”
The flooring has already been purchased, but the roof needs to be fixed first before the floor can go down, she said.
‘It’s not been painted in over 20 years’
Repairing the Annex roof is estimated at $176,000 for a new membrane.
Replacing the annex roof is estimated at $486,000.
“That’s tearing it off, putting in new insulation, and putting it back on,” Davis said.
Morristown Roofing, which gave the estimates, told Davis a new roof would be better, but the new membrane would probably be the more economically feasible option for the county.
“I would really like to do a remodel of the Annex Building as one project,” Davis said. “Put a roof on it, paint it. The outside of that building that faces the parking lot, the brick is starting to fall out. The paint is going to have to hold it together. The paint is starting to peel. It’s not been painted in over 20 years.”
Annex windows also need to be replaced. The sill is rotted in the back window of County Clerk Nancy Davis’s office.
“She (Nancy Davis) needs more space,” Davis said. (Register of Deeds) Judy Kirkpatrick needs more space. I would like to see us do a project for the annex building. Repair the roof. Try to enlarge some offices. Get the windows in our breezeway fixed so if we have those officers in there to direct people through the breezeway, that they will not be freezing in the winter or burning up in the summer. Those windows are leaking really bad. They’re foggy. They can’t be fixed. You just have to replace it.”
The overall estimated cost of the Annex restoration is $610,000. That would include the roof, 23 new HVAC units, painting, new windows for the Annex and breezeway, and a security system.
‘That roof is going to create problems’
The Justice Center was originally constructed as a K-Mart store. Conversion into the Justice Center was completed in 2009, but the roof has leaked almost from day one.
The estimated cost to complete projects needed at the Justice Center is $2.1 million and includes paving the parking lot, new roof and rooftop HVAC units, painting, flooring, replacing audio equipment in the courtrooms, body scanners for the courtroom side and the jail intake, and replacing countertops in six public restrooms.
Davis said the Annex and Justice Center projects should be at the top of the county’s five-year capital outlay plan.
Commissioner Valarie Goins agreed that roofs should be a top priority.
“That roof is going to create problems and other types of repairs,” Goins said “Any time you have a roof issue, I think that should be number one.”
Buildings Committee chairman Rick Brewer said he’d like to see federal COVID stimulus funds pay for as much of these building projects as possible.
Davis added, “I just wish that you as the Public Buildings Committee would stay strong and fight for our projects to be completed. If you don’t do these in the next four years, you’re going to have to do them in the next six. Everything has got to be done.”