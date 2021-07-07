Fourth of July shooting in Church Hill lands two in hospital

A Church Hill and Surgoinsville man were hospitalized following a shooting on the evening of the Fourth of July.
At around 9 p.m. on Sunday evening, Church Hill Police Department Officer Roddy Miller was dispatched to a residence on Armstrong Drive to investigate a report of a shooting. When he arrived, he found a man laying in the front yard with several others standing around him.
Miller’s report explained that the man, who was later identified as William Meade, appeared to have a gunshot wound to the leg, and several family members were holding pressure on the wound.
Another witness handed Miller a 9mm handgun and explained that “she picked up the gun because there were several small children around.” The gun still had the fired casing in the chamber.
Several family members at the residence explained that the family was having a cookout when they noticed that William Meade’s sister had showed up to the event with her boyfriend, Brandon Beard.
“Family members had all suspected [the sister’s] boyfriend of beating her up, and they didn’t want Brandon around the family,” Miller said in his report.
When they saw Beard walking towards the house, one of her brothers asked him to leave. In response, Beard pulled out a gun and continued walking towards the house.
“Another one of [her] brothers tackled Beard to the ground, and several people were trying to take the gun away from him,” the report stated. “At some point, the gun went off and struck William Meade in the leg.”
Beard got up after the gun went off, ran to his truck, and he and the sister sped away at a high rate of speed.
Officers also soon discovered that one bullet had struck Beard in the groin area.
Meade was transported to Ballad Health by EMS, and Beard was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center.
Charges are pending the investigation’s completion.