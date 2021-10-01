The Hawkins County Commission gave its final approval Monday to spend nearly $510,000 in state COVID stimulus funds on the county’s failing emergency radio system, albeit after nearly an hour of heated debate.
The state stimulus funds will be used to upgrade the radio system from analog to digital and purchase radios for the HCSO, rescue squads, EMS and the EMA.
The resolution was approved by a vote of 14-5 with commissioners Jeff Barrett, Charles Housewright, Charles Thacker, Larry Clonce and Mike Herrell voting against.
Herrell repeatedly called the proposal “half-assed” because new radios for the volunteer fire departments weren’t included in the proposal.
Last year the County Commission allocated $425,000 to upgrade the county’s emergency radio system, of which $250,000 was grant funding.
Much of that project entails upgrades to antenna towers to reduce radio dead spots in the more rural and mountainous areas of the county.
Equipment for the radio project has been slow to arrive due to COVID related delays in the supply chain.
The $509,858 in state stimulus would be in addition to the $425,000, and would upgrade the radio system from analog to digital. The digital upgrade will further reduce dead spots, but more importantly allow officers at different ends of the county to communicate with each other, which currently isn’t possible.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson spoke to the commission Monday about the potential life threatening danger his officers face being out of communication with fellow officers who are outside of their radio range. The entire discussion can be seen on video in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
The volunteer fire departments will stay on the analog system, and they wouldn’t receive new radios as part of the $509K allocation.
Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency director Jamie Miller told the commission it would cost an estimated $276,000 more to purchase radios for the fire departments, and he is prepared to move forward with those acquisitions as soon as the funding is approved by the County Commission.
Herrell made motion directing Miller to bring the bids for the new digital radio system to the county commission before a bid is approved. That motion was approved 11-8.
“I’ll just be honest with you, leaving the fire departments out, I really disagree with that,” Herrell said. “I think they at least ought to have something. The way I’m looking at this right now by leaving the fire departments out we’re half-assing something else for the county. I don’t think it’s right.”
Herrell added, “I’ve heard from day one when this started ... people talking about their lives (are at risk), they’re going to sue the county, they blame the county commission. And now we’re going to sit here an half ass this again. As far as I’m concerned we’re half-assing, and I don’t think it’s right.”
Miller said he would like the fire department radios included in this first phase with all the other departments as well, and he will initiate purchase of this radios as son as the funding is approved.
“The fire departments have as much need as anyone else does, but if we’re going forward with a DMR (digital) system, obviously everyone who is on DMR has got to have a DMR radio,” Miller said.
Miller added, “These electronics are hard enough to get at the moment. The reason I feel we shouldn’t delay this project is if we can get those radios in the hands of the sheriff’s deputies one day in advance, the next day might be the big one.”
Miller noted that with the fire departments being the only agencies remaining on analog radios, there will have to be some procedural changes for them to communicate with EMS, police and the rescue squads on digital. The new radios will be capable of switching from digital or analog if other agencies need to communicate with the fire departments.
“The initial radio system that we bought fixes our coverage issue,” Miller said. “We’ll still have a connectivity issue. We have three independent (antenna) sites, and this DMR ties that all together. Those (digital) units can switch to fire (analog) if they need to.”
Commissioner Mark DeWitte is chairman of the commission’s Ad Hoc Committee that is making recommendations to the county commission on how to spend the state stimulus funds, as well as $11.1 million in federal stimulus funds the county will receive.
It was recently announced that $3.4 million of that federal stimulus will be unrestricted this year as compensation to the county for revenue lost due to COVID.
DeWitte said he believes the needs of the fire departments including radios and equipment, can be addressed with part of that $3.4 million.
Commissioner Danny Alvis said he believes the Ad Hoc Committee should be ready to make a recommendation to the full commission on those fire department needs at its Oct. 5 meeting.