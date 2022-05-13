For the past week Rogersville’s speed detector trailer has been located on Main Street beside Highland Cemetery where this motorists hopefully observed he was driving 26 mph in a 20 mph zone Tuesday evening.
Data from Rogersville’s speed detector trailer indicates that traffic is slowing down when motorists see how fast they’re driving over the limit.
Rogersville Public Safety Director Travis Fields told the Review Wednesday that he’s been moving the trailer to different locations about every week or two.
The trailer flashes an oncoming vehicle’s speed, and if the vehicle traveling over the speed limit, flashes a red “Slow Down” sign. It also collects data which gives the Rogersville Police Department information on when and where speeding is a problem.
Fields said results from Douglas Drive the week of March 31 to April 5 were very telling.
During that week the average speed of vehicle driving toward the sign who could see their speed was 17 mph in a 20 mph zone.
Motorists in the opposite lane who couldn’t see their speed averaged 23 mph.
“That lets me know the sign is working because people slow down when they see the sign,” Fields said.
During the two week period of April 5-19 the trailer was located on E. McKinney Avenue.
During that time period there were 12,961 vehicles that approached the sign with motorists who could see their speed. Those vehicles had an average speed of 26 mph in a 30 mph zone. The number of speeders detected was 2,829, although Fields was quick to note that most of those were only slightly over the speed limit.
Specifically 2,555 vehicles were between 31-35 mph, while only 238 were 36-40 mph, 24 were 41-45 mph, six were 46-50 mph and three were 51-55 mph. The top speed was 77 mph which Fields said he believes was a rescue vehicle.
In the opposite lane there were 12,530 vehicles with drivers who couldn’t see their speed. Their average speed was 28 mph with a whopping 5,228 speeders — albeit again the vast majority were only sightly over.
Specifically in the oncoming lane 3,507 vehicles were 31-35 mph, 1,362 were 36-40 mph, 286 were 41-45 mph, 54 were 46-50 mph, 12 were 51-55 mph, and five were 56-60 mph.
Earlier this year the BMA agreed to purchase the trailer for $6,000 in hopes of curbing speeding in some problem areas around town.
On Tuesday Fields presented the Board of Mayor and Aldermen with a report on the speed trailer’s data results thus far. Fields suggested that board members look over the results and he will give a report on the speed trailer findings when the board meets again June 14.