The problems caused by Hawkins County’s failing emergency communication system may finally be coming to an end. The Commission’s Public Safety Committee voted at their July 15 meeting to purchase an analogue replacement system.
This analogue, VHS system is similar to the one that is currently in place.
Though the system won’t be set up and working for a few more months, it is the quickest and least expensive solution to implement.
This solution comes after months of heated conversations and lots of pressure to fix the communication dead spots emergency responders run into daily.
For an in-depth story on the problems with the current system and details on all of the possible replacement options, visit the links in the online version of this article.
The quickest and least expensive option
This system would improve radio coverage throughout the county and is the least expensive system for adding additional radio towers in areas, such as the Clinch and Beech Creek communities, which have poor coverage.
This system would be built on the three antenna sites that the county already has, but a fourth site would be required in the Clinch Mountain area.
The VHF replacement system will cost around $420,000; however, this does not include the cost of the real estate, roadway, tower and utilities needed to construct the fourth antenna tower.
With this system, none of the radios currently used by county emergency responders will need to be replaced, and the in-county responder interoperability (the ability of different agencies to communicate with each other) will not change.
However, responders have to change radio channels to find the best signals depending on their location within the county.
“Even if a deputy has to go from the upper end to the lower end (of the county), he’ll only have to switch channels one time,” County Mayor Jim Lee added. “It’s not like he’s continuously switching.”
However, this system also will not be interoperable with responders from other counties.
“This is not a patch like what has been done over the years,” Lee told the committee. “This is a complete replacement of everything we’ve got—from the antenna down to the repeater.”
“Whereas TACN could take a couple of years to implement, this solution would be implemented in two to three months, as long as parts are available,” Miller added. “But, COVID-19 has interrupted the parts supply for every business.”
DMR no longer an option
Since the emergency communications system failed back in December, the committee has primarily discussed TACN (Tennessee Advanced Communications Network) or DMR (Digital Mobile Radio) replacement systems, rather than the analogue system they eventually decided on.
These two options were significantly more expensive than the VHF system, but they offered the best interoperability between counties, better features, and less maintenance for the county to handle.
The committee heard from two representatives from Virginia Kentucky Communications at their June 18 meeting who told the committee that their company would be able to install a DMR system.
Sadly, the founder of the company passed away in a tragic vehicle accident just days after that meeting. As a result, the company has stepped back to working only service calls right now and wouldn’t be able to install a DMR system for the county.
“Basically, that puts us back to where we have a TACN solution on the table and an analogue replacement system (VHF),” EMA Director Jamie Miller told the Committee.
The only other option
The TACN system would cost around $4.5million. However, this doesn’t include the cost of the two or three new antenna towers that would be necessary to eliminate dead spots. It also doesn’t include the annual recurring cost of $129,300 for the county and $35,400 for the cities for radio maintenance and system upgrades.
“In order to provide us with decent coverage, you’re looking at a price well above what this quote is,” Miller added.
“What you see here for the price of $4.5 million is actually LESS coverage than we have now,” Lee added. “You’d have to add at least two more sites to even come close to being equal.”
“At the end of the day, TACN will work,” Miller told the committee. “At the end of the day, TACN is the most expensive. At the end of the day, TACN will probably take five or six (antenna) sites to cover this county. But, as far as the technology, one talk group covering the whole county — one talker for law enforcement, one for EMS — it’s the only solution that provides that for everybody. It’s also the most expensive, and you pay for that.”
Both Lee and Miller told the Committee that the county should still set the goal of purchasing a TACN system around 10 to 15 years from now.
“If you go to TACN later on, this system (the one the committee agreed to purchase) will be your backup system, which we don’t have now,” Lee said. “Everything we’re buying, you would be able to use later if we do switch over to TACN.”
Covering the cost
Hawkins County has applied for a $250,000 emergency grant from the state to address its radio problem, but there has been no word yet on their application status.
The county will also receive $1.1 million from Gov. Bill Lee’s promised one-time COVID-19 emergency Local Support Grant (LSG), and Commissioner Charlie Thacker suggested using a portion of this money to help cover the cost of the VHF system.
The Commission voted last month to apply around $500,000 of that towards the project to extend public water to residents with contaminated wells near the Carters Valley Landfill, so only around half of the grant money is still available.
Putting the solution in place
In the end, the committee voted unanimously in favor of the VHF analogue system.
The next step towards putting the replacement in place will be approval of the analog system by the county commission and the addition of that new system in the proposed 2020-21 budget.
If the system is approved by the full commission, the next step would be to advertise for bids. Lee said he is hopeful that grant funding will be approved by the time bids come in and that the county can move forward with installation.