Rogersville BMA chooses Nashville architect firm to design possible recreation center

In March of this year, the town of Rogersville purchased the old shopping center located at 921 East Main Street, and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen is now making plans to possible turn it into a recreation center.
This shopping center formerly housed the United Grocery Outlet before its closure in April of last year, as well as a Smokies Hemp Co. The last remaining business in the center is a Subway restaurant, whose lease is set to expire soon.
The BMA voted at their Oct. 13 meeting to hire the Nashville architectural firm of Pfeffer and Torode to design the proposed recreation center on the three-acre lot, which directly joins Rogersville City Park. The town purchased the property for $625,000.
The city also owns the 1.5-acre lot next to the shopping center, which is the former site of the historic Blue Springs House. They purchased this property back in 2016 for $75,000 and, at the time, also discussed using it for park expansion.
When the town first purchased the property, Mayor Jim Sells appointed a committee of City Recorder Glenn Hutchens, City Attorney Bill Phillips, and Aldermen Brian Hartness and Sonda Price to interview architectural firms.
The committee received resumes from five different firms and selected four to interview. They then narrowed it down to two.
“We’re talking about perhaps a recreational building, indoor basketball courts, indoor swimming pool, a community meeting area — a number of things,” Phillips told the board. “The final two (firms) both had excellent conceptual ideas of what could go up there. It was a hard decision.”
At the Oct. 13 meeting, the committee recommended the Nashville-based architectural firm Pfeffer-Torode.
Phillips noted that, first, the town will need to enter into an official contract with the firm.
“They (Pfeffer and Torode) will bring to the board architectural concepts for what can be built up there, and how much it will cost,” Phillips told the board. “But, before we can start that project we’ve got to have an architectural firm in place to start the design process.”
“I’m glad we’re moving forward with that,” Alderman Mark DeWitte added.
Other business
The BMA also approved the first reading of an ordinance that makes the building inspector, a position currently held by Steve Nelson, the enforcing officer of the city housing code. Phillips noted that the old ordinance listed the enforcing officer as the City Recorder.
Phillips also presented the BMA with a request from the state to renew an agreement approved in 2012 for a local walking trail between Route 66 and the city park, which uses a state right-of-way.
This agreement was reached in February of 2012 and will expire in February of 2021.
Philipps noted that some of the trail envisioned in 2012 has been constructed, but he said he thought some portions “hadn’t been built out yet.”
Sells suggested that Phillips look into the specifics of the trail and the agreement further and bring the issue before the board next month for a decision.
Alderman Eloise Edwards also requested, on behalf of the Hawkins County Republican Party, to reserve the public lawn on Town Square (in front of Occasions on the Square) on Friday, Nov. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. for a post-election celebration.
“This is all pending if we win the election,” Edwards said with a laugh. “We’re not asking for any streets blocked off. It’s just for a little celebration, hot dogs to eat, and that’s about it.”
Sells asked Phillips whether or not the town could grant permission for a political event, to which Phillips replied, “Yes, you certainly can. You can allow both sides.”
The BMA then voted to allow the event