Cherokee High School’s 146 NJROTC cadets will have a full slate of activities in 2021-22 including physical fitness challenges, public service events and maybe even a little bit of fun here and there.
Earlier this month 40 cadets launched their “Wreaths Across America” fundraising effort to place wreaths on as many military veterans’ graves as they possibly can.
It costs $15 to put a wreath on a veteran’s grave at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City,
“Our goal is to put a wreath on every veteran’s grave in December so they’re not forgotten,” Stidham told the Review last week. “At least once per year their name is spoken. When we put a wreath on the grave, you stand back, so say the person’s name, and then you hand salute, so at least some of them who may not have family anymore are not forgotten.”
Stidham added, “We raised over $10,000 two years consecutive, the year before that $9,000, and the year before that $8,000. We’ve been able to do quite a bit, an dit’s because of the Hawkins County residents who care about their veterans. You can tell that in the community when they do these type of things.”
Both Cherokee and Volunteer high schools offer NJROTC (Navy Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) programs. Stidham said one thing a 7th or 8th grade student should know if they’re considering joining the program when they get to high school it will “show them what they’re made of.”
“You’ll get to give back to your community,” he said. “You’ll get to find out things about yourself you didn’t know. You’ll get physically fit. Not to physically fit, but fit enough. It’s not boot camp, but you’ll find out more about your individual way, what you can and can’t do. You’ll find out you can do a lot more things in life than what you think.”
It’s a good stepping stone toward a military career, and starts you out three pay grades higher than soldiers who didn’t complete an JROTC program.
If the military isn’t your your path, however, Stidham said NJROTC programs also teach students discipline and study habits that will benefit them in college or whatever postsecondary technical training they pursue.
Upcoming activities for Cherokee’s NJROTC include a trip to Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, N.C., as well as a trip to Charleston, S.C. to visit Patriot’s Point.
They also participate in Christmas Parades in Rogersville and Gatlinburg, upcoming regional JORTC orienteering competitions which they always score at or near the top; and they’ll be doing volunteer cleanup at Warrior’s Path State Park in Kingsport.
Another big event on their calendar is later in September when Cherokee’s NJROTC will serve participate in the color guard during the National Anthem for one of the upcoming NASCAR races.
“We’re waiting on NASCAR to make a decision, if there are any NASCAR officials out there, we want to do the big flag with JROTC again,” Stidham said. “You’re on national TV doing color guard, and the big flag has all the JROTCs involved. It’s great for the students. They get a ticket to go sit and watch the race, but how many people get to be down in the pit area and see the drivers up close. And, the fans are just great to us. You’ve got a lot of attention on you for a few minutes.”
If you are a student or parent interested in learning more about one of Hawkins County’s NJROTC programs you can contact Stidham by emailing him at gary.stidham@hck12.net; or Volunteer High School Senior Naval Sciences Instructor Chad Lovato at chad.lovato@hck12.net.