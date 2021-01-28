The Commission was set to select a candidate to fill the Veterans Service Officer position, which was vacated in late 2020 when Danny Breeding retired after 12 years. However, the decision was tabled until February.
Two candidates, Doug Cook and Jason Mooneyham, came before the Personnel Committee prior to the full Commission meeting to express their interest in the position.
Commissioner Larry Clonce submitted a resolution nominating Mooneyham. He also spoke up in favor of Mooneyham during the committee meetings, noting that American Legion Post 21 Commander Dennis Elkins and all three county VFW posts have already interviewed Mooneyham and approve of him for the position.
Commissioner Mike Herrell also nominated Doug Cook during the Dec. 25 meeting.
Debate over pay
Clonce’s resolution also specified that Mooneyham should receive a starting salary of $38,290, which is the same amount Breeding was making when he retired. However, the county salary scale calls for a starting pay of $33,071 for a newly appointed employee.
This issue was debated at several Committee meetings and again came up at the Commission meeting.
At the Dec. 30 Committee meeting, then Committee Chairman Mark DeWitte, noted that the salary scale rules dictate that no new hires can be paid more than Step 4 on the scale, which is $33,071.
DeWitte also expressed his concern that, if the commission changes its salary scale rules for one position, people in other positions will expect the same treatment.
However, Clonce defended his decision, noting on Jan. 19 that DeWitte had called the salary scale a “living document,” which can be subject to change.
“I feel, myself, and the Veterans of Hawkins County feel that whoever is elected to this position should start at the same pay that Mr. Breeding was paid,” Clonce said. “The duties and responsibilities haven’t changed.”
At the Dec. 25 Commission meeting, Commissioner Sybil Vaughan-Trent, who was attending virtually, spoke in opposition of the pay specified in Clonce’s resolution.
“I want to know why we have a pay scale if we’re not going to use it,” she asked. “Why are we throwing the pay scale out the window and just picking and choosing the salary we’re giving incoming officeholders?”
“We worked long and hard, as you know, on that salary scale,” DeWitte replied.
He also reiterated that someone entering this position would normally earn $33,071 according to the pay scale.
“I don’t understand the reasoning, but I have heard the reasoning, that this money is in the budget and that is what Danny Breeding would have been making,” DeWitte said. “But, if you do that, you’re going to open a whole can of worms for anyone who is coming into a new position and just give them whatever step you decide. That’s going to cost the county a lot of money and a lot of grief—especially the new Personnel Committee who’s coming on board…”
Clonce replied, noting again that he has spoken with Elkins and other county Veterans and was acting on their recommendations.
“They (Elkins and others) expressed to me that they felt that ($38,290) was the salary he should come in on,” Clonce said.
Clonce also noted that there is a provision in the pay schedule that states the county mayor can work with the Personnel Committee to request the position be reclassified on the salary scale to a position where Step 4 is $38,000.
“They can get together and decide what pay grade that position is, but they can’t just pick and choose whatever compensation they want,” DeWitte replied.
Tabled until February
Commissioner Valerie Goins noted that the Veterans Service Office is required to have around 1,000 hours of service, go to Nashville to pass exams and be certified by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
They are given one year from the time they are appointed to complete these requirements.
“It is my thought that we shouldn’t give someone the full rate of pay that the man who left was receiving, when he (the new VSO) has to do a position of trial or probation…,” Goins said.
She then requested the matter be tabled until the February meeting, noting that she had received resumes from two additional candidates seeking the position. She argued that Elkins and other county Veterans should have the opportunity to interview each of the candidates before the Commission makes a decision.
DeWitte noted that he had also received additional resumes.
“I just to make sure that everyone who has expressed interest can be interviewed,” he said.
Clonce noted that the position has already been advertised for over two weeks and several people have already come before the Personnel Committee.
“I don’t know why you need any longer,” he said.
The vote to table the matter passed by a vote of 15-6, so it will be taken up by the Commission at their Feb. 22 meeting.