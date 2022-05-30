For VHS senior Hannah Stewart, Saturday morning’s graduation ceremony represented the culmination of 13 years of friendships and memories.
VHS graduated 240 on-campus students Saturday, as well as six from Hawkins Co. Virtual Academy, all of whom walked across the stage and received their diplomas.
Graduate Aedyn Mullins gave an address to his fellow graduates and encouraged them to continue seeking out friendships and challenge themselves no matter where they end up.
“Our time here at Volunteer may be coming to a close, but this is no time to relax,” he said. “As we enter the world, we must continue trying our hardest at everything we do. Only then can we prove to people what Hawkins County students are capable of.”
Garrison Barrett, who also spoke to his fellow classmates, said that some of his favorite high school memories took place on the field alongside his coaches and teammates. He recounted the time, after VHS’s last football game of the fall 2021 season when he and his teammates came back to the field to throw the ball around after the crowd had dispersed.
“This time seemed to be perfect to end our four years, as we went out as a family,” he said. “But this bond is not exclusive to the football team. We have all found friends and made bonds and memories that we will carry with us always. These bonds and memories are what we will forever cherish and why we will always call Volunteer home.”
VHS Principal Dr. Greg Sturgill encouraged the graduates to think of the ceremony as both an ending and a beginning.
“While your high school days are ending, the rest of your future is just beginning,” he said. “I am proud of each and every one of you. I am proud of the journey you have taken and the paths that lay before you. I am excited to see how your future unfolds. We’ve done our part, but now it is time for you to carry on.”