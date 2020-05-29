CLINCH COMMUNITY — Members of the Clinch School Class of 2020 received their diplomas in graduation ceremonies held Thursday, May 21. The school’s eighty-second Commencement Salutatory Address was given by Jasmine Lyons, while the Valedictory Address was delivered by Hannah Lamb. Director of Schools Matt Hixson and Principal Denise McKee made remarks prior to the presentation of diplomas, with the assistance of Bonnie Peters. Hawkins Co. Board of Education members Tecky Hicks and Judy Trent also took part in the ceremonies. Afterward, seniors gathered outside for souvenir photos with family members and friends. Photos of each senior can be found in the Weekend (5/30-31) edition of The Rogersville Review, and also appeared in the May 22, 2020 edition of The Hancock Co. Eagle.
See more images on pages 7 and 8.
