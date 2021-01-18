Laura Howe

Rogersville: Laura Ann Hall Howe, beloved Mother and "Mammaw", age 87, of Barlett, TN, passed away peacefully Friday, January 15, 2021 at Christian Care of Memphis. She was a member of Trafalgar Baptist Church in Memphis. Mrs. Howe was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Hunter Howe,Sr.; parents, Johnnie Hall, Sr. and Mary Cook Hall; sister, Shirley Fields; brother, Johnnie Hall, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Leigh Anne Vancanneyt and husband, Carl of Bartlett; sons, Hunter Howe, Jr. of Kingsport and Bob Howe of Mt. Pleasant, MS; grandchildren, Trey Howe, Zach Howe, Caleb Howe, Hannah Howe, Colton Howe, Britney Vancanneyt and Brooke Vancanneyt; sister, Janice Baker of Rogersville; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. ,Monday, January 18, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Trey Meek officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Howe family.