The Hawkins County Commission must act quickly to ask the Tennessee General Assembly to approved a private act of legislation that would allow the juvenile judge position to become full time.
Then the commission can decide if it wants to follow through with that plan and how it will pay the $100,000 annual price tag.
On Tuesday the Commission’s Personnel Committee agreed to submit an out-of-order resolution to the full commission at its March 28 meeting seeking an amendment from the Tennessee General Assembly to the private act that created the juvenile judge position.
Years ago the county acquired a private act creating the part time juvenile judge position, which is supposed to work two days a week.
Because the Juvenile Judge is technically only supposed to work two out of five days per week, that job pays $68,348, which is 40% of the $170,869 salary that the Sessions Judge receives.
If it becomes a full time position, the Juvenile Judge salary will be equal to Sessions Judge, increasing the county’s expenditure for that position by more than $100,000 per year.
”Time is of the essence”
Daniel Boyd, who has been Hawkins County Juvenile Judge since 2012, has been telling the commission for years that regardless of whether he or another person holds that position, the Hawkins County Juvenile Judge position needs to be full time due to the increased caseload.
The Personnel Committee was ready to make that recommendation to the Budget Committee. Because the March agenda has already been finalized, however, the Budget Committee wouldn’t be able to consider that recommendation until April.
That might be too late because the Tennessee General Assembly is currently in session. They might not be in session next month or in May if it takes that long to get the resolution through to the full commission.
Boyd told the Personnel Committee Tuesday that, “Time is of the essence.”
The Personnel Committee agreed Tuesday that it would submit an out-of-order resolution to the commission at the March 28 meeting requesting the private act.
That private act requires no financial commitment, and wouldn’t take effect until the commission gave final approval by two-thirds vote after the private act is acquired.
The change must be finalized by the county commission before the Juvenile Judge is sworn in to begin the next eight year term on Sept. 1.
If the commission misses this window of opportunity it won’t come back around again until the seat comes back up for re-election in 2030.
Boyd reminded the Personnel Committee Tuesday that it had voted in June of 2021 to send a similar resolution to the county commission, but that resolution has yet to make it onto the commission agenda.
”We don’t need to kick on down the road”
“I can honesty say that the caseload has not decreased, it has increased,” Boyd told the committee Tuesday. “I’ve actually got two dockets full of files up there right now. I started promptly at 1 p.m. and hadn’t even finished the first case (by the time the committee meeting started at 2:30 p.m.). I’m getting ready do go up there and finish my docket and I don’t know what time I’ll get done.”
Boyd added, “I had a detention hearing yesterday. I was supposed to have a Circuit Court trial (in his private practice) that was continued, so I was able to conduct my detention hearing. If I had not had that case continued I would have had to be two places at once, and it can be difficult to do that.”
Although Juvenile Court is supposed to be Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Boyd said often times court his held three or four days per week. He’d like to have one day set aside for truancy court alone because usually there are many issues that come to light during those hearings that require time to be addressed.
Committee member Valarie Goins said she’s familiar with Juvenile Court and the time commitment required by Boyd. She noted that Boyd is on call 24/7 and is often awakened to address emergency juvenile court issues, as well as approve search warrants for the law enforcement.
Goins said this position takes time away from his private law practice and income, as well as his family life.
“I feel this is something we should have done a long time ago,” Goins said. “It’s something we don’t need to kick on down the road.”
”His caseload is heavy”
HCSO Lt. James Woods observes Boyd’s courtroom as supervisor of bailiffs and courtroom security.
“This man works, really, really hard,” Woods told the committee Tuesday. “My folks work with him really close. We go pick up kids from the detention center constantly. His caseload is heavy, and like he said, tonight (Tuesday) is going to be a late night, and we’re going to stay there with him. His staff stay there too.”
Woods added, “Make him full time so he has more time to do this stuff, and get it done. It’s hard for him to do both jobs at the same job. To be in Chancery Court, knowing that he has to be in his own court up here at the Justice Center. He has detention hearings constantly.”
Committee member Mark DeWitte said he has last year’s resolutions seeking the private act, which can be submitted March 28 as an out-of-order resolution; as well as a budget resolution that can be submitted next month.
The Personnel Committee voted 6-0 to recommend to the full commission that it change the juvenile judge position from part time to full time.