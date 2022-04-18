Circuit Judge Thomas Wright ruled last month that a Surgoinsville businesswoman’s on-premises beer permit was valid at the time it was made, but the town later changed the ordinance so the permit request could be denied.
In 2020 Amanda Wolfe filed an on-premises beer permit request for Rack ‘Em Up pool hall on Rt. 346 in Surgoinsville.
When Wolfe appeared before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in late 2020, however, she was wrongly told that Surgoinsville doesn’t have an ordinance that allows the sale on a on-premises consumption of beer.
In his final ruling, which was acquired by the Review Friday, Judge Wright states that this statement by the BMA was a “misunderstanding”, and the town did have an on-premises ordinance at the time Wolfe's application was made.
“At that time the matter was concluded (in October of 2020) with the mayor advising Ms. Wolfe that “This is not going any further. … This issue is done, and this is as far as we can go with this”, Judge Wright states in his ruling.
Judge Wright added, “The Mayor’s comments were mistaken because they did have an ordinance under which they could have considered Ms. Wolfe’s application for a beer permit at that time. On Nov. 16 2020 Ms. Wolfe, through her attorney, mailed a completed application for an on-premises beer permit along with an accompanying cashiers check for $250 in compliance with the town’s municipal code regulating the application for beer permits. The check was cashed.”
Wright noted that the ordinance at the time of Wolfe’s application stated that on premises beer sales were prohibited within 300 feet of a church, school or place of public gathering “building to building.”
After denying Wolfe’s request in September and October of 2020, the BMA scheduled two special called meetings the following Dec. 21-22 to change the ordinance to state the 300 foot requirement was property line to property line. That change put Wolfe’s property line approximately 200 feet from the property line of Hope Community Church.
After making application on Nov. 16 Wolfe and her attorney made repeated contacts with City Hall to determine when the Beer Board would hear her request, but received no reply, Wright notes. On Dec. 16 public notice was given of two special called meetings on Dec. 21 and 22 to amend the beer ordinance relating to alcoholic beverages — specifically to establish criteria for measurement of distances.
“Wolfe’s establishment is 600 feet from a the nearest church building, but 200 feet from the property line," Judge Wright states. The ordinance amendment changed the measuring requirements from building to building; to property lines."
The Beer Board then published notice on Dec. 28, 2020 that it would meet to consider Wolfe’s request, for a permit, which was denied based on the newly approved measuring guidelines.
Wright stated that the BMA’s ordinance change seems to be completely arbitrary except to prevent Wolfe’s permit from being approved. Wright further stated that Wolfe’s permit fell within the town’s guidelines at the time her application was made, and he issued an order approving the on-premises beer permit.
Wright stated in his finding, “It’s not the court’s prerogative to substitute my judgement for the town of Surgoinsville as to what’s best, what’s safest, and what most promotes the welfare of their citizenry, but those actions can be reviewed to determine of the board has acted in a discriminatory or arbitrary manner, and whether there’s a rational basis for the enactments.”