Jim Jenkins and James Shackleford were announced last week as this year’s recipients of the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award for Hawkins County.
The awards celebrates the efforts of volunteers statewide who have strived to improve their communities through service.
One youth and one adult volunteer are selected from participating counties to receive this prestigious award. Nominees were judged based on the community’s need of the volunteer service performed, initiative taken to perform the service, creativity used to solve a community problem and impact of the volunteer service on the community.
James Shackleford
James is a member of the First Baptist Church in Church Hill where he has been a deacon since 1990. He served for many years as chairman of the Buildings & Ground Committee, is involved in the Baptist Men’s Ministry and he serves on the Multimedia/Sound Committee.
James began going on mission trips in 1993, visiting Venezuela five times and Belize three times building churches, orphanages or other ministry centers.
He learned about the Baptist Disaster Relief organization in 1997, took the training and began making trips. James soon began to led the teams to places like Slidell La. after Hurricane Katrina, Puerto Rico after the 2017 Hurricane, as well as helping disaster areas in Texas, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, Maryland, and 5 trips to Gatlinburg after fires destroyed or damaged thousands of homes.
James also joined the Baptist Builders, leading groups to remodel kitchens, repairs or replace roofs, replace windows and builds handicap ramps.
James works with God’s warehouse, a regional warehouse for supplies for Disaster Relief groups and makes regular trips picking up items to provides furniture for families in crisis, picking up and delivering pallets of food, hygiene products, cross counter health aides and many other items provided from CVS that James and his team distribute with various churches.
Jim Jenkins
Jim Jenkins has volunteered with Hawkins County 4-H and Heritage Lites Youth Leadership and Rogersville’s Main Street events since he was in sixth grade.
He has organized coat and food drives, made masks for school food service employees during the pandemic, collected snacks for service members being deployed, organized and led lake, river and roadside trash and recycling projects and worked to develop habitats for native species along local waterways.
Through the Appalachian Fair Youth Board, Jim has led the effort to provide Kid’s Night as a service to low income families now for 5 years. Children are admitted to the fair at no cost.
As a 4-H All-Star, Jim has organized and participated in service projects benefiting local homeless shelters, food banks, children in foster care, nursing home residents without local families, pregnant mothers in need as well as international projects. Recently he led a project to collect used jeans which were cut in foot shape patterns and sent to Africa where they were used to make foot-coverings.
This year at the regional conference, Jim led 128 4-H All Stars in 6 service projects benefiting 62,258 individuals in 3 days.
During the pandemic, the local election commission was faced with providing a safe voting environment. Jim worked with the election office to organize a system of creating voter sanitary packets.
He led local youth to create 8,000 packets which were given to voters providing hand sanitizer, a glove and personal pen for their safety when voting.
He caught the attention and personal applause of Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger. Jim Jenkins has completed over 2,600 volunteer hours during his high school years, participated in hundreds of service projects and continues to educate and lead youth in service-learning.