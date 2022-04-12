If you’re embarking on a spring cleaning project, getting the kids involved can teach responsibility and other valuable life skills.
Every parent knows that sometimes teaching a child to do a chore is more work than doing it yourself, but spending a little extra time now can help set them up to be great household helpers as they grow. An older child who develops useful skills such as bike repair or lawn maintenance could even open their own summer business.
Once your kids have new cleaning skills under their belts, they’ll be able to help more around the house on an ongoing basis. (This is a great time to institute a daily or weekly chore chart, if you haven’t already.)
For health and safety, have kids use all-natural cleaning supplies whenever possible, such as diluted vinegar, baking soda, lemon juice and toothpaste (for polishing metal surfaces such as doorknobs and fixtures.)
Set each child up with a caddy of cleaning supplies they will need to complete their jobs. Here is a list of chore ideas for small hands to get you started.
Younger children
• Washing windows and windowsills.
• Sorting dirty laundry and removing clean laundry from the dryer.
• Dusting baseboards and furniture and wiping down doorknobs and light switches.
• Wiping down kitchen cabinets.
• Sorting books and magazines.
• Sweeping, vacuuming and mopping.
• Pulling weeds and watering flowers and houseplants.
• Sort shoes and put away winter boots.
• Wipe down outdoor toys.
• Put away winter clothing and put out springtime wardrobe.
• Using a broom to remove cobwebs from porches and overhangs.
Older children
• Washing and vacuuming the car.
• Cleaning bathrooms.
• Cleaning and vacuuming under couch cushions.
• Clean out and wipe down refrigerator shelves and drawers.
• Deep cleaning microwave and stove.
• Changing bed sheets and laundering linens.
• Mowing the lawn and helping with yard work, such as weeding, planting bulbs or putting down mulch.
• Sweeping the patio or deck and wiping down outdoor furniture.
• Cleaning out pet kennels and laundering pet beds.
• Perform maintenance and make simple repairs to sports equipment and bicycles, such as airing up a basketball or replacing bicycle brakes.