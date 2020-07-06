BULLS GAP — A Bulls Gap man found himself facing several charges last week regarding two separate incidents over a three-day period in which he allegedly fired a shot at his wife and later broke out a window in her car with a “sword” (machete).
In first incident, Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Stephanie Bolognese was dispatched to an address in the 1300 block of Bulls Gap-St. Clair Road about 4:55 a.m. on the morning of June 30, 2020, in reference to a man allegedly shooting a firearm at his wife.
At that location, Bolognese spoke to the complainant (wife) who said that her husband, Robert Paul Rector, 48, had left in his truck before the deputy arrived.
According to the complainant, Rector has been “making threats and pointing his gun towards her all day”, and when the woman asked him to move his vehicle, which was blocking hers, so that she could leave, “he made the statement that the only way he would leave was in a pine box,” the report states.
Rector was sitting on a couch when the complainant attempted to leave the house, “and he shot one round at her, hitting the floor in front of her,” Bolognese’s report continues.
The woman called 911 at which time Rector went to the door and threw the gun outside and then went back into the residence.
The complainant said she tried to separate herself from Rector by going outside. At that point, the man got into his vehicle and left.
The deputy recovered, from oiutside the residence, a Hi Point 9mm handgun with one round in the chamber and four rounds in the magazine.
“I noticed a hole with a round embedded in the hardwood floor around where (the complainant) stated she was standing when she was trying to leave,” the report continues. “I also found a 9mm shell casing in the living room of the house.”
Rector, Bolognese said, is a convicted felon for aggravated burglary, possession of cocaine, and other felony charges.
Bolognese said in the report that she charged Rector with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Three days later, on July 3, 2020, authorities were again dispatched during the early morning hours to the residence regarding a domestic incident.
While enroute, Central Dispatch notified Deputy Kyle Shively that Robert Rector has smashed the complainant’s (wife’s) windshield with a sword and rammed her vehicle, according to Shively’s report.
At the location, the complainant told Shively that she had returned back to her home to find her husband inside.
The two began to argue, she said, and, allegedly, Rector swung a crutch at her but missed.
When she attempted to leave the residence, she got into her vehicle and Rector tried to get inside, allegedly smashing the passenger side window with a “sword”.
Covered in glass, the complainant said as she was leaving the residence, Rector got into a truck and also left.
The complainant said she found Rector’s truck at the gate of a neighbor’s field, and pulled in behind it. At that point, she told the deputy, Rector allegedly struck her vehicle causing damage to the front bumper.
Skid marks were found in the driveway showing marks from tires being moved back, the report states.
Rector’s truck was found at the residence, with silver paint on the vehicle hitch on the back that appeared to be from the wife’s car.
“Near the alleged scene, a machette was found,” Shively said.
In speaking with Rector at the jail, Shively read him his Miranda Rights, with the suspect stating that “he understood his rights”, and ignoring the form.
“Robert stated that (the complainant) lunged at him with her vehicle and he threw a stick at the windshield. Robert then stated that he did not know what he threw at the vehicle but just threw it for reaction. Robert went on to say that (the complainant) slammed into his truck at the neighbors, and he pushed his way to escape.”
Rector was booked into the Hawkins Co. Jail a little after 6:30 a.m. on July 3 on charges of Aggravated Assault and Vandalism.
A July 6 araignment date for Rector was set in Sessions Court.
The estimated damage to the complainant’s car was approximately $1,000.