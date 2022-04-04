The Surgoinsville Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate Thomas Kirk Albritton who was reported missing on March 15 after having not been seen or heard from for about a week prior to that.
Albritton’s mother, Stephanie Jarnagin, reported to SPD Chief James Hammonds that Albritton had been in a halfway house in Knoxville, but he left making threats of suicide.
Albritton, 33, was at Volunteer for Recovery as part of a court agreement, according to his mother.
Hammonds said he could be having a mental health issue.
“He’s been missing a long time, nobody can get ahold of him and his mother is worried,” Hammonds added.
Anyone with information about Albritton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Surgoinsville Police Department at (423) 354-2316.