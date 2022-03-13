Do you ever find places in the Bible, that seems to give opposite solutions for the same story? This is one of those examples. The story is probably one of the shortest in scripture only mentioned twice.
In Genesis 5:24 the Bible says Enoch walked with God and was not for God took him. Today there are many good Bible Studies that give examples how to develop intimate relationship with God. For Enoch to be mentioned in scripture, he much have truly been one of these people who intimately walked with God. Who wouldn’t want that like of close relationship with God?
One of my favorite Bible Studies is called Experiencing God written by Henry Blackaby and as you study through these lessons, you can almost imagine watching Enoch look forward every day to spending this personal time walking with God.
It’s almost like, one day, the Lord said to Enoch, “Hey Enoch, we are just closer to my house today than your house today, why don’t you just go home with me?” So Enoch was not, because God took him. He is one of the men of scripture that didn’t see death. During a time when his father’s generations and his children’s generations were living to be much older, Enoch was taken straight to heaven at the mere age of 365 years.
You might ask, do you believe that Brother Sheldon? I will answer you, I certainly do.
This scripture isn’t what threw me. It’s the second account found in Hebrews. The great men of faith of the Bible are mentioned in Hebrews, the “who’s who” of the ages. We find the next account of Enoch listed in Hebrews 11:5 that says, by faith Enoch was translated that he should not see death.
This is the same story, the same account except for adding now a new concept, faith. I believe any of us can spend time with God and develop this intimate relationship with Him. But if we have to have this big faith “thing” it seems only a few can achieve just to walk with God, then who on earth can achieve it?
I don’t know about you, but when I don’t understand something, I just go to God and ask Him and I’ve learned pretty soon, He will show me or reveal to me his answers.
God pointed out Of One Accord Ministry and asked, if we had ever seen miracles. My answer was all the time. He asked then to give an example of which we have lots and lots of examples. They haven’t come easy. They have come through struggles, which prompted prayer and fasting. He reminded me, then, out of the struggle, prayer and fasting what happened? The answer was , You stepped in and did a miracle. The question again was how did it take place. The answer was relationship.
Now God asked, what did others think? Even before it was out of my mouth, I caught onto this trail the Lord was taking me on. Others looked at what God did. They didn’t see the struggle and weren’t involved in the prayer and fasting and they believe it was due to great faith somewhere. We on the other hand are afraid to use that word. We just want to think relationship.
So the moral of the story is that as we develop an intimate walk with the God who loves us, struggles come our way as they do everyone. But during these times of struggle, we press in to Him to make our test — testimonies. We pray. We fast. We never give up. Out of that, God does some pretty amazing miracles in our lives. Only those on the outside looking at the results need to tag on to the story, he/she must have been a person of faith. We just say, no not great faith, just intimate relationship.