Church Hill’s splash pad is set to open for its second season on Memorial Day weekend, which is May 28-30.
“If we can open it earlier, we will,” Deal said.
However, its season may be interrupted mid-summer for the installation of a new water storage tank.
The Church Hill BMA voted at its April 19 meeting to approve the $109,225 purchase of the tank with federal grant money. Deal noted that this price is only for the equipment and not its installation, though the town should receive a quote for installation costs “soon.”
This way, the water can be stored in the tank, then filtered and recycled within the splash pad instead of continually pulling from city water.
The tank will take 90 days to ship to Church Hill, so it will likely arrive for installation around the second week of July.
Church Hill has been awarded a total of $1.97 million in state COVID-19 stimulus funds, which will be used in part to fund the tank project. The town has already received half of its allotment, with the second half expected to arrive around November or December of 2022.
“The water bills we got hit with last year (from the splash pad) were phenomenal,” Deal told the board. “We have no choice. We probably should have [purchased] it right out of the gate, but we didn’t do that.”
He added, “When we first put the splash pad, we were allowed to dump [excess water] into the river. Now they require us to test it. That makes this [purchase] better too because we can’t be sitting over there testing all day.”
He noted that the water bills to run the splash pad during the 2021 season averaged around $15,000 per month.
The board voted to purchase the tank from Vortex Aquatic Structures International, which designed and installed the splash pad. Though the board would traditionally bid out a project such as this, Deal said he felt certain the board was authorized to purchase from Vortex again without receiving bids, as this tank is specifically designed to fit the equipment already installed.
The splash pad is located inside A.S. Derrick park at 716 Ordinance Drive. It was completed in July of 2020 but never opened that season due to local COVID-19 numbers. Its grand opening took place on April 30, 2021, but it experienced operational problems in August and was turned off for the remainder of the season.
City to consider repairs for damaged children’s pool
Additionally, Deal noted that the board will soon consider using more of the federal grant money to put a vinyl liner in the children’s pool located at the municipal pool complex on 424 West Lane Street.
This liner would repair a leak that Deal said has been a problem with the concrete base of the pool for many years.
“We have dug up concrete in the past and everything,” he said. “ [Adding a liner] will save us money from having to dig all that up.”
The city pool is set to open on Memorial Day weekend, but the children’s pool portion will remain closed until the leak is repaired. No official dates for the children’s pool repair have been set.