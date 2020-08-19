ROGERSVILLE — Ross Henard, age 90, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Indian Path Medical Center.
He was owner/operator of Henard Lumber Company.
Ross was a faithful member of Henard's Chapel Baptist Church. He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army.
Ross was preceded by his parents, A.E. and Maggie Hazel Price Henard; sister, Thelma Price; brothers, Clifford Henard and Otis Henard.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Leila "Lou" Willis Henard; daughter, Regina Matney and husband, Reed; son, Brian Henard and wife, Linda; grandchildren, J.R. Henard and wife, Jessica, all of Rogersville, Doug Henard and wife, Connie of Bristol, TN, Scarlett Valentine and husband, Chase, Abby Garcevic and husband, Eddie, all of Knoxville, Tyler Gillenwater of Johnson City; great-grandchildren, Keely Henard, Kaylan Henard, Kenton Henard, Brayden Henard, Brantley Henard, Alexa Henard, Meredith McNeeley, Evelyn McNeeley and Franklin Valentine, Ruby and Sylvia Garcevic; sisters, Helen Green and Cleo Pinkston, both of Rogersville; several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID 19 concerns, friends may visit the funeral home throughout the day, Thursday, August 20, 2020, and sign the register for Mr. Henard.
A private family service will be conducted Thursday with Pastor Rick Dinkins officiating. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, August 21, at Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Henard's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church "Building Fund", 145 Henards Chapel Road, Rogersville, TN 37857.
