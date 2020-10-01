Visit historic downtown Rogersville, Tennessee, for free family entertainment as we celebrate 41 years of our heritage, October 9, 10, and 11, 2020.
The Heritage Days 2020 Schedule is as follows:
Friday, October 9
6 p.m. -Cruise Inn on the Square. Cruise through the historic district.
6 p.m. — 9 p.m. — Ivy Road to perform on the Main Stage beside Hale Spring Inn.
Saturday, October 10
10 a.m. — Opening ceremony — Tennessee Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard, CHS Drum Corps, National Anthem and Invocation
10 a.m. — 6 p.m. — Craft Booths, Food Court, Demonstrators Yard, and Young’Uns Yard, Antique Farm Equipment Show, Mixed Media Art Show, Dance Stage, and Music on the Main Stage.
12 p.m — Antique Tractor Parade
9 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. — Performance by the 12th Tennessee Cavalry Battalion -Crockett Spring Park — South Rogers Street
Sunday, October 11
12 p.m. — 6 p.m. — Craft Booths, Food Court, Demonstrators Yard, and Young’Uns Yard, Antique Farm Equipment Show, Mixed Media Art Show, Dance Stage, and Music on the Main Stage.
2 p.m. — Antique Tractor Parade
The Rogersville Heritage Association encourages everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing.