Blanche Marie Carver, age 80, of Rogersville, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Fort Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville. She was a member of Duck Creek Baptist Church in Sneedville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Lola Collins; brother, Hershel Dale Collins.
She is survived by her husband Bill Carver; only son, Anthony Carver; daughter-in-law, Emily Carver; grandchildren, Eli Carver and Devin Surber; nephews, Dale Collins and wife Debra, Roy "R A" Collins of Michigan; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mack and Hattie Carver; of Morristown.
In lieu of flowers or food memorial contributions may be made to a clothing ministry of your choice or the Gideon's.
Blanche will lie in state from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Christian Sells Funeral Home for family and friends to pay their respects. The family has asked that while you come by please leave a favorite "Blanche Carver" story in the box. Private funeral services will be held by Pastor Kester Bunch. Burial will be in Choptack Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.