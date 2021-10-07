Members of the Rogersville Middle School BETA Warriors attended the National Beta Leadership Summit at Wilderness at the Smokies on Sept. 23-24.
In addition to leadership training for the club officers, the nine students competed in three competitions requiring them to apply communication, critical thinking, and task-based problem-solving skills to develop solutions for real-world issues.
The team completed a trifecta, qualifying for the National competition in all three events.
Sponsors Brandy McCracken and Shari Mefford are proud of the hard work, dedication, and leadership displayed by these students.