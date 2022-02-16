The Kingsport Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating 16-year-old Stephen McGovern who has been missing for 10 months.
While foul play is not suspected, Detectives are making every possible effort to locate him.
Stephen is a 16 year old white male juvenile. He is 5 feet 8 inches in height and weighs 145 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on April 16, 2021.
Anyone with any information regarding his current whereabouts is asked to contact the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to these or any other cases wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: