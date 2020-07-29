ROGERSVILLE — Each quarter, the St. Henry Council 8860, Tennessee Knights of Columbus, recognizes a family for their tight-knit commitment, attendance at Mass, significant contribution to the parish and church community and finally, how they serve as a model for others.
This quarter, the Marcelo family was chosen and honored on Sunday, July 26, 2020, after Mass at the church.
The Marcelos arrived in the United States more than 60 years ago and relocated to Rogersville, Tennessee, where they practiced medicine with the Rural Health Consortium for some 54 years.
Drs. Bernardino and Josefina have three children — Bernardino, Remedios, and Raymundo — and seven grandchildren — Megan, Brie, Cassandra, Domingo, Raymundo Jr., Karina, and Angelo.
Josefina serves as the Church Cantor and Bernardino is a member of the Knights of Columbus where he has been an active member of the Knights for more than 64 years.
At 92, Bernardino is one of the Council’s oldest brothers and supports virtually every event the Council hosts.
“To ‘Dr B’ we say Vivat Jesus!” a member said.
Dr. Josie served in both the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army as a medical doctor, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, serving during both Desert Storm, and Desert Shield.
Both Marcelos actively practice their faith in the Church as well as volunteer many hours on a regular basis to help at multiple fundraisers and church events.
Congratulations to the Marcelo family!