It wasn't quite as rough as Valley Forge 1777, but General George Washington (as he was known in 1781 before becoming president) weathered rain and wind to entertain visitors at Amis Mill Saturday.
Although Christmas parades in Mount Carmel and Surgoinsville were called off Saturday due to rain, much of Saturday's Colonial Christmas festivities were held either indoors (tours of the 1781 Amis House); or under the sheltered pavilion at the Amis Mill Eatery.
Colonial Christmas tours of Amis House are always capacity crowds, but horrible weather Saturday clearly impacted the number of visitors in attendance.
But those who made their way to the Capt. Thomas Amis Historic Site Saturday enjoyed presentations at the eatery pavilion by Rick Revel as Gen. George Washington; Lucas Wilder as Gen. Jeb Stuart; Danny Buckner as Gen. Stonewall Jackson; David Chaltas as Gen. Robert E. Lee; and Mr. and Mrs. Tom Wright as Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln.
There were also concerts including a celebration of Christ featuring Caleb Howard; and Celebrate Freedom featuring Caleb Howard & David Chaltas.
"I consulted with General Lee and George Washington about
cancelling the event due to the forecast weather and they both responded
similarly," said Amis mill owner Jake Jacobs. "(They said) 'What would the forefathers have done?' They didn't cancel Valley Forge because of snow nor any of the Civil War battles because of weather and I'm sure Thomas Amis didn't stop building his outpost because of weather."
Jacobs added, "It is always a refreshing blessing to associate with the men and women who selflessly offer freely their time and talents to remember and share the real history of this land that we love. This commradery is why
they do it and I am so blessed to be a part. I was so impressed by how
many came in spite of the weather. Our hearts are full."
Upcoming Christmas events include the Surgoinsville Christmas Parade Saturday at 11 a.m.; the Mount Carmel Santa Run all day Saturday; and the Carters Valley Volunteer Fire Department Santa Run all day Saturday.
All photos are courtesy of Sheldon Livesay.