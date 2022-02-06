Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association negotiated the purchase in January of a 1999 Seagrave Marauder Stainless Steel pumper with the City of Walled Lake, Mich.
The pumper was delivered to the HCVFA on Jan. 28 and will be used by the Striggersville Volunteer Fire Department.
The Seagrave is powered by a Detroit 450 HP Diesel engine driven by an Allison Automatic transmission and is equipped with a Waterous 1750 gallon per minute pump and 750 gallon water tank.
Additional equipment includes a 28 foot 3 section ladder, 14 foot roof ladder, 10 foot folding ladder, a Task Force Tip Extend-A-Gun master stream device and a Smart Power 6 kw generator.
The truck has less than 37 thousand miles on it and was in active service with the City of Walled Lake.
This 1999 Seagrave is the fourth fire apparatus the Fireman’s Association has obtained for Hawkins County Volunteer Fire Departments since June of last year.
The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association is an all-volunteer organization serving Hawkins County’s eight volunteer fire departments and the HAZMAT Emergency Response Team.
Citizens who may be interested in promoting fire safety and public service are invited to join the Association. The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association meets the second Wednesday every other month.
To request a Membership Application and/or additional information about the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association email hcvfa@earthlink.net