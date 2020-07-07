ROGERSVILLE — Striggersville Vol. Fire Department will host the East Tennessee Antique Tractor Association Pull this Saturday, July 11, at the VFD, 697 Caney Creek Road, near Rogersville.
Weigh-in begins at 1 p.m. with the pulling starting at 2 p.m.
Food and drinks will be available, along with Italian Ice, deep fried Oreos® and Twinkies®, games, activities, and more.
Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children under five, and no fee for children under one.
If raining, the event will be postponed until July 18.
For more information call 423-293-2495 or 293-2496.