Creating laughs in rough times: four students create 'Sharpless Intel'

Sharpless Intel HQ is composed of four Cherokee High School students. Tyler “Tater” Haun, Taylor Sharpless, and Dalton Pearson created the Instagram page “Sharpless Intel” under the user sharpless_intel.hq. Later on, Trenton Kennedy joined their team. On their page, they post humorous videos and school updates. The group of boys “came up with it as a joke at first.” Due to all the positive feedback from their followers, the boys decided to keep posting. Haun says, “People really liked it and thought it was funny. So, we are trying to keep it going now because we enjoy making the videos.”
Member Trenton Kennedy created the group's logo. You may even find this logo walking around the school campus. The boys have created t-shirts with the logo. Several students have purchased these shirts and are representing proudly.
The group is definitely content with the growing success of their page. “Sharpless Intel” was created on February 1st and already has approximately 330 followers as of February 21st.
The group also shared that they were just trying to make the best out of a bad situation. As a result of the pandemic, lots of students have been struggling with life in and outside of school. The group wanted to create something that would cheer others up. Haun said, “[We] just wanted to add some laughter through these rough times.” They have done exactly that. Thanks for the laugh boys!