Rogersville will be seeking a state Entrepreneur Grant to continue restoration of the historic St. Marks Presbyterian Church which is being planned as an events center upstairs and a small business incubator downstairs.
It’s been two years since work was completed on the exterior of the 109 year old church at the intersection of Kyle Street and Hasson Street, including a new roof, repairs to the brick front entrance, new stained glass windows, wall stabilization, and paint.
The next step will be interior restoration.
Rogersville Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Barker told the Review that there’s an entrepreneur grant available from the state.
The city can apply for the Entrepreneur Grant in January, and then it would probably be April before the recipients are announced.
If the grant is awarded the funding would be used to create an “Entrepreneur Center” on the basement floor of the building.
“We’ll set up a small incubator in there and have office spaces for potential businesses that would pay a low amount of rent for a specific amount of time to help them get established and hopefully grow enough to move into their own space and create jobs,” Barker said. “It basically allows them to do the groundwork to set up a business, and what we’re hoping to have in there is four spaces, a conference room, and a small kitchenette so they can have meetings with poetical clients.”
Barker added, “Upstairs we want to create an events center. It could be used for a wedding venue, and we’re hoping to use it for some small concerts. I’ve actually been in contact with Barter Theater in Abingdon to see if we could host some one-person shows and things like that.”
St. Marks Presbyterian was an African American Church that was part of the old Swift College campus which is now owned by the Hawkins County Board of Education. The church was founded in 1875, and the existing church was constructed in 1912.
Due to dwindling membership the church ceased services in 2000 and disbanded in 2002. It was named to the National Registry of Historic Places in 2006, and was subsequently named among the top-10 most endangered historic locations in Tennessee.
A committee attempting to restore the church received a lease from the school to restore the building and create a community center.
Although a substantial amount work was completed in 2019, when the Pandemic occurred the St. Marks project was stalled because all the grants form the state were put on hold.