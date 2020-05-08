SNEEDVILLE — Hancock Co. Sheriff George Washington Edds and his wife, Rachel. Sheriff Edds served from 1882-1884. (PUBLISHER’S NOTE: The Eagle is always looking for interesting photos from years gone by. If you have pictures of people, places and events in Hancock County from the past that you would like to share with readers, please email Publisher Tommy Campbell at hancockeagle@therogersvillereview.com.)
Latest News
- Steven M. Sipple: Harrison Phillips turned down NU in 2013, and sometimes wonders 'what if'
- Ariana Grande confirms Dalton Gomez relationship
- Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez postpone summer wedding
- Adele 'never wanted to get super skinny'
- Husker Takeout: Cook welcomes Caffey; NU football recruiting notes; and other nuggets from Thursday
- David Ayer to direct Six Years for Netflix
- Hercules remake 'won't be a literal translation'
- Adele's new album 'will focus on her experiences as a mother'
Most Popular
Articles
- Authorities looking for driver who did "burnouts" on church's newly-paved parking lot
- Banner year: Town honors 2020 Cherokee senior athletes
- Local fire departments respond to grease fire at Mel’s Riverside Bar and Grill
- Deceased woman's home burglarized
- Economic Recovery Group Releases Guidance for Close Contact Businesses for May 6 Reopen
- Virginia fisherman drowns in accident on Cherokee Lake
- SHERIFF'S OFFICE ASKS FOR HELP IN LOCATING MISSING TEENAGER
- $2.7 million Hancock Co. Schools modernization project underway
- Farm equipment valued at more than $13,000 stolen
- 2017 Hawkins homicide case to be featured in A&E television special: Part two
Images
Videos
Follow Us on Facebook
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Latest e-Edition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.