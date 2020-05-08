Sheriff & Mrs. Edds

Sheriff & Mrs. Edds

 Photo courtesy Hancock Co. Historical Society

SNEEDVILLE — Hancock Co. Sheriff George Washington Edds and his wife, Rachel. Sheriff Edds served from 1882-1884. (PUBLISHER’S NOTE: The Eagle is always looking for interesting photos from years gone by. If you have pictures of people, places and events in Hancock County from the past that you would like to share with readers, please email Publisher Tommy Campbell at hancockeagle@therogersvillereview.com.)

Tags