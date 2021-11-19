The annual “Earn Your Turkey 5K” Fun Run sponsored by Of One Accord ministry will start Thanksgiving morning in front of the Shepherd’s Center at 8 a.m.
All proceeds from the event benefit the Of One Accord ministry.
This 5K is 3.1 miles designed to stir our appetites and instead of awards, the prize for this race has always been the satisfaction of going through the Thanksgiving line a second time without feeling guilty.
The race is slightly rolling, running westward down Main St., crossing over to Broadway and McKinney back to the Main St. in front of the Rogersville Middle School before heading back to the Shepherd’s Center.
T-shirts are supposed to be done on-time and will be available at time of sign-up or registration Thursday morning. Doors will open at 7 a.m. and late registrations will be taken until 7:45 a.m.
Of One Accord director Sheldon Livesay said one thing that sets this “fun run” apart from other races is the photos.
Livesay was an avid runner for 20 years and ran many races and marathons, yet doesn’t have one photo to show for it.
“My kids are beginning to believe I just made it all up,” Livesay said. “The one thing the ministry tries hard to do is get good photos of individual runners and post them where participants can download and save them.”
Livesay added, “We make even the walkers look good.”
Applications are available on-line at www.runtricities.org
Go to the event page, scroll down to November 25 and look for the Earn Your Turkey 5K. There is a link there for the application as well as race route. Or applicants can simply stop by the Shepherd’s Center to pick one up in Rogersville.