When Editor Jeff Bobo asked me to write a few paragraphs for The Rogersville Review about what the State of Tennessee House Joint Resolution honoring my dad meant to our family, it gave me the opportunity to reflect on what a profound impact Kim Williams really did have, not only in light of this proclamation, but on so many levels, for so many of us.
As a hero to everyone who met him, my dad was an inspiration not only because of his hit songwriting success with Garth Brooks and Randy Travis’ “Three Wooden Crosses,” but on a much more personal level.
Ask around in our hometown of Rogersville and our adopted home in Nashville Music City and you’ll hear countless stories of lives touched by my brilliant Daddy.
From helping a friend of a friend replace a broken car with the help of best pal John Jarnagin, to handing out pearls of songwriting wisdom to hundreds of hungry aspiring songwriters, Dad had a heart for service – using his gifts to help others in need.
This proclamation by the State of Tennessee serves to solidify what so many of us have known all along, including Dad’s sister and confident Mary, brother and collaborator Herschel, cousins, neighbors, friends and of course my beloved mother Phyllis Ann:
Kim Williams was the embodiment of will power. His life was a testament of using that will to love – through his art, through his service and through his life’s testimony.
This Proclamation is something for which we can all be proud, because it was earned by one of our own East Tennesseans. He would have wanted to shine that light on others now that he’s gone just as he did in life.
Thank you for celebrating Kim Williams’ life and legacy by listening to his songs on his birthday, June 28, and every day.
Amanda Colleen Williams is the daughter of Rogersville native and HOF songwriter Kim Williams, as well as a Grammy nominated songwriter, performer, and music publisher with songs on albums certified at 17 million sales.